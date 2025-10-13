After an outstanding campaign in the Championship at Fratton Park last term, season tickets were quickly snapped up during the summer.

Supporters were able to sell out the 15,000 season ticket allocation, with a significant number of fans still on the waiting list.

With such high demand, the remaining tickets for general sale have been hard to come by in the opening five home games of the season so far.

The Lower Tiers on X have worked out which Championship sides have filled their respective grounds the most this season. To that, they have used each club’s average attendance and put it against the respective stadium capacity.

Here’s where the Blues’ Fratton figures compare.

The most filled stadiums in the Championship How full Fratton Park has been this season compared to the rest of the Championship.

Ewood Park - Blackburn Rovers Percentage of stadium filled: 47%.

Hillsborough - Sheffield Wednesday Percentage of stadium filled: 59%.

Deepdale - Preston North End Percentage of stadium filled: 73%.