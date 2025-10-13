After an outstanding campaign in the Championship at Fratton Park last term, season tickets were quickly snapped up during the summer.
Supporters were able to sell out the 15,000 season ticket allocation, with a significant number of fans still on the waiting list.
With such high demand, the remaining tickets for general sale have been hard to come by in the opening five home games of the season so far.
With an average attendance of 20,175 so far this term, the Fratton faithful have flocked to PO4 in order to watch John Mousinho’s men in action.
The Lower Tiers on X have worked out which Championship sides have filled their respective grounds the most this season. To that, they have used each club’s average attendance and put it against the respective stadium capacity.
Here’s where the Blues’ Fratton figures compare.
