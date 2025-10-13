The outstanding figure ranking Portsmouth among Championship’s elite with Ipswich Town, Birmingham City & Co

By Pepe Lacey
Published 13th Oct 2025, 18:00 BST

Fratton Park has been a sell-out most weeks in the Championship this season.

After an outstanding campaign in the Championship at Fratton Park last term, season tickets were quickly snapped up during the summer.

Supporters were able to sell out the 15,000 season ticket allocation, with a significant number of fans still on the waiting list.

With such high demand, the remaining tickets for general sale have been hard to come by in the opening five home games of the season so far.

With an average attendance of 20,175 so far this term, the Fratton faithful have flocked to PO4 in order to watch John Mousinho’s men in action.

The Lower Tiers on X have worked out which Championship sides have filled their respective grounds the most this season. To that, they have used each club’s average attendance and put it against the respective stadium capacity.

Here’s where the Blues’ Fratton figures compare.

How full Fratton Park has been this season compared to the rest of the Championship.

1. The most filled stadiums in the Championship

How full Fratton Park has been this season compared to the rest of the Championship. | Graham Hunt/ProSportsImages

Photo Sales
Percentage of stadium filled: 47%.

2. Ewood Park - Blackburn Rovers

Percentage of stadium filled: 47%. | Wolves via Getty Images

Photo Sales
Percentage of stadium filled: 59%.

3. Hillsborough - Sheffield Wednesday

Percentage of stadium filled: 59%. Photo: Jess Hornby

Photo Sales
Percentage of stadium filled: 73%.

4. Deepdale - Preston North End

Percentage of stadium filled: 73%. | Getty Images

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 7
Next Page
