The latest international break is into its second week and there is light at the end of the tunnel for supporters.

Pompey make the trip to early promotion hopefuls Leicester City this weekend, looking to build on their 1-0 win over second-placed Middlesbrough last time out.

The Blues, of course, have four members of the squad away on international duty, while the two-week stoppage will come as a timely boost in Josh Murphy’s recovery from an ankle issue.

Away from Fratton Park, there are plenty of stories doing the rounds across the Championship involving Pompey and their rivals.

O’Neil not in Rangers running

Former Pompey midfielder Gary O’Neil’s wait for a return to management goes on.

After being sacked by Wolves in December, the 42-year-old has been tipped with a number of vacancies including that of Norwich City in the summer.

The latest saw the ex-Fratton favourite named in the running to replace Russell Martin at Rangers following his sacking earlier in the month. O’Neil was among one of the early front runners alongside the likes of Steven Gerrard, Derek McInness and more.

But, according to the Rangers Review, the former Bournemouth and Wolves head coach has since been ruled out of the race.

The report claims the Fratton Park academy graduate is not under contention for the role along with Graham Potter, who was recently sacked from West Ham.

Meanwhile, the Scottish Herald have suggested Ipswich Town boss Kieran McKenna is a candidate for the vacancy due to his impressive work at Portman Road.

The Tractor Boys head coach has been sounded out as a potential option alongside ex-Southampton boss Ralph Hassenhuttl, Michael Carrick and Danny Rohl.

McKenna has spent three-and-a-half years in Suffolk where he’s taken the club from League One to the Premier League. Ipswich recently saw off Pompey at Portman Road and currently sit ninth in the Championship after the opening nine games of the season.

Wait for verdict continues

Milutin Osmajic

Preston North End are still awaiting an outcome on Milutin Osmajic’s hearing for racial abuse.

Our sister paper, the Lancashire Evening Post, have claimed the Lilywhites have yet to receive a verdict three weeks after the hearing took place.

The striker was charged with alleged racist abuse of Burnley's Hannibal Mejbri during a 0-0 draw at Deepdale in March, although the Montenegro international strongly refutes those claims.

Osmajic was charged with an aggravated breach of FA Rule E3, with the London-based trial having taken place at the end of September.