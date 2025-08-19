Pompey fans have been having their say on what they want to see from the club before the transfer window closes on September 1 (7pm)

With less than two weeks to go until the transfer window slams shut, Pompey remain in the hunt for new additions that will hopefully bolster their Championship chances.

Despite six new arrivals to date, the Blues remain active in the market and vigilant to any opportunity that might present itself.

Head coach John Mousinho has spoken of his desire to enhance further Pompey’s attacking options with at least one new winger and a centre-forward still on his shopping list.

Meanwhile, another centre-back is wanted to ensure the Blues don’t fall into the same trap they found themselves in last term defensively.

There appears to be movement on that front, with The News understanding that a permanent move for Hannover 96 central defender Josh Knight is now at an advanced stage.

That’s sure to please Mousinho, who was disappointed by the nature in which his side conceded two preventable goals against Norwich on Saturday.

It will also go along way to appeasing many members of the Fratton faithful, who specifically said the centre of defence needed strengthening when we asked them on Facebook: what further additions need to be made by Pompey before the transfer window closes?

Indeed, that was a popular answer to our question as the clock continues to tick down towards Monday’s September 1’s 7pm transfer deadline.

But what else are the fans demanding from the Blues’ recruitment team this summer? Here’s a selection of the views share as supporters continue to watch on with interest to see what turn their transfer window takes next.

Pompey boss John Mousinho | Steve Bailey/ProSportsImages

What Pompey fans want to see before transfer window closes

Shane Smith: Splash the cash quick & get Vardy in.

Paul Fowling: No brainer. Would rather money was spent on his (Vardy’s) wages than £500k on Bowat, £1m+ Matthews, whatever Farrell cost, Yang too small and weak etc.

Two or three Ritchie/Swift/Pack types on frees with experience but paying higher wages are required rather than young players on big fees but smaller wages who 'might' come good when we need players who are ready and can be relied upon now.

Richard Price: 2 x right wing and striker.

Louis Bennett: Striker, winger and centre-back are a must. Can’t rely on a CB pairing that either one of the 2 are consistently injured and their replacement are either not up to it (McIntyre) or unproven (Bowat). I’d like a CM, too, because kosznovszky and Le Roux are unproven and looked miles off it against Reading. Not even in the same bracket at Potts or Hayden.

Sam Remi Ingram: Strikers, right winger.

Terry Callaway: A commanding centre-back like Atkinson, and sort things out with Richie, we need a leader on the pitch.

Clive Edmonds: Think we might need another 6 (better) signings on the first few showings.Segecic excepted as he has been very good indeed so far.

We have enough experience now at this level to know that you cannot be lazy and switched off for 60 minutes.

Attack is better than defence because teams always punish you.

Pompey are looking to offload Matt Ritchie in the transfer window. Picture: Bryn Lennon/Getty Images | Getty Images

Alan Lawrie: With our injuries again starting to pile up in key positions, we need some investment.… and probably Ritchie back in the squad after Lang’s injury.

Andrew Atiyah: We know the first 11 is strong but when injuries hit, which they will, we will be very short. Personally, I think we need at least 4 or 5 Championship-ready performers. Not just in attack, either. We need another centre-back for certain.

David Higgins: Back up striker. A starting, fit for purpose right winger.

Doug McEwen: Quality midfielders. Someone to pass the ball forwards.

Lenny Spencer: It's a bit of a concern that Mous is on record stating that 'It's hard to find someone who is willing to play second fiddle to Bish'. I'd sooner us be signing players who'll add competition for his place in the starting eleven, not an understudy.

Andy Littlewood: Another six signings by the looks of it.

Aiden Norrell: Hayden, as he’s a free agent.

Robert Cobb: We definitely need another striker as cover for injuries and suspensions.

Marcus Dovahkiin Deakins: Judging from the performance on Tuesday evening, we need to replace most if our back-up players. Most of them were nowhere near good enough.

Antony Davies: A decent quality right winger. Hopefully one that is on a perm and spends this money we apparently have to invest.

Dave Watts: Three or four additions needed and that means not untried cheap signings.

