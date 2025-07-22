The latest transfer headlines involving Pompey’s Championship rivals

Pompey are closing in on their third signing of the summer window.

The 23-year-old will join Adrian Segecic and John Swift in sealing a switch to the south coast in the close season as John Mousinho continues to build his squad ahead of the new Championship campaign.

There are less than three weeks until the Blues kick-start the 2025-26 season, with a trip to Oxford United on August 9.

With business ramping up on the south coast, Pompey aren’t the only second tier side looking to strengthen.

There is plenty of gossip and speculation doing the rounds involving the Blues’ Championship rivals as anticipation grows ahead of the opening day.

Derby dash for Brittain

Derby County are the latest side to make an offer for Blackburn Rovers’ Callum Brittain.

Transfer correspondent Graeme Bailey has claimed the Rams have placed a £3m bid for the right-back, who looks set to depart Ewood Park this summer.

The defender is a wanted figure in the window after an outstanding campaign last term saw him register 35 Championship outings - and scored against Pompey during January’s 3-0 triumph over Mousinho’s men.

It is believed to be a two-horse race for Brittain, with Middlesbrough also heavily interested in his services.

Boro are expected to match Derby’s offer for the full-back, who has one-year remaining on his current deal with Valerian Ismael’s men.

Should the in-demand defender seal a switch to Pride Park this summer, he will become the third Blackburn player to follow John Eustace to the Rams in the transfer window to date.

Andi Weimann and Danny Batth have already departed the Lancashire outfit in the close season, joining their firmer head coach who also made the switch to Derby last term.

Brittain is entering the final 12 months of his deal at Ewood Park, where he’s amassed 113 appearances during a three-year stay.

Southampton swoop for Gueye

Southampton are in a transfer battle with West Ham to sign striker Idrissa Gueye, according to Alan Nixon.

The young Metz striker is reportedly valued at £18m after an impressive breakthrough campaign saw him play a key role in the French outfit’s promotion to Ligue 1.

Will Still’s men face Premier League competition for the 18-year-old, with the Irons reportedly keen to send out scouts for their upcoming pre-season friendly.

The talented forward netted five goals in Ligue 2 last season and has four-years remaining on his current Les Grenats deal.

Pompey face their bitter south coast rivals for the first time since 2019, when Mousinho’s men make the trip to St Mary’s on September 14.

Trio try for Lewis

Jamal Lewis | Getty Images

A trio of Pompey’s Championship rivals are tracking free-agent defender Jamal Lewis.

The Belfast Telegraph have reported West Brom, Middlesbrough and Norwich City are all keen on the left-back, who departed Newcastle United at the end of the season.

The article suggests the second-tier rivals are set to battle it out for the 27-year-old on a free transfer.

Lewis’ five-and-a-half-year stint at St James’ Park came to a close in May, where he registered just 36 appearances after injury issues saw him fall down the pecking order with the Magpies.

The 39-cap Northern Ireland spent last term on loan with Brazilian top-flight side Sao Paulo, where he made six appearances.

