Former Portsmouth, Ipswich Town and Sunderland men make surprise pre-season appearance as search for new home continues
Pompey are continuing their preparations ahead of the 2025-26 Championship campaign, which gets underway in less than three weeks.
Indeed, the Blues are ramping up their business ahead of the curtain raiser against Oxford United on August 9, with Hungarian midfielder Mark Kosznovszky closing in on a move to Fratton Park.
The 23-year-old is expected to fly to England on Tuesday afternoon before completing his medical and finalising his switch from MTK Budapest.
However, there are three former Blues, who are still on the hunt for a new home ahead of the upcoming season.
Ellis Harrison, Ryan Tunnicliffe and Chris Maguire have all turned to the PFA for support in their quest for a fresh start next term.
The three ex-Pompey trio have linked up with the PFA-led training camp which is designed for out-of-contract members to keep their fitness levels up should sides come calling.
They are three of 38 free agents to join the 10-week programme, which is now in its second year after being set up in 2024.
The programme allows players to have access to spa and gym facilities, strength and conditioning sessions, training as well as the opportunity to take part in matches.
The camp has already been utilised by Jordy Hiwula and Tom Davies along with John Swift, who took part in the first week before sealing his Fratton Park return last week.
Former Pompey trio turn to PFA for support
Tunnicliffe became a free agent this summer after a nightmare two-year stay with Adelaide United came to a close.
The midfielder, who was released by Pompey in 2023, has been the subject of shock allegations which have rocked the A-League in recent months.
It has been claimed the 32-year-old was instructed to train on his own and was put through ‘torturous running sessions’ in a bid to force him out of the club by technical director Ernest Faber.
Tunnicliffe departed the Reds at the end of his deal in July and is looking to to take legal action against the club over his horrendous treatment with the Aussie outfit.
Last term, the ex-Ipswich and Millwall man registered just four minutes of match action and failed to appear in a starting line-up for 14-and-a-half months.
The Manchester United youth product will be joined by a familiar face at the training camp this week, with former team-mate Harrison linking up with the set-up.
The striker was released by Walsall at the end of his short-term deal in July. The 31-year-old scored three goals in 12 outings for Matt Sadler’s men, who fell to League Two play-off final disappointment against AFC Wimbledon in May.
Meanwhile, former Pompey forward Chris Maguire is the third ex-Blues man to join the PFA-led camp this week having departed non-league side Eastleigh at the end of the campaign.
The 36-year-old spent two seasons with the National League side, but was one of 10 players to depart the Silverlake Stadium in May.
The winger, who notably scored for Michael Appleton’s men in a 2-2 draw against Southampton in 2012, spent two years with the Spitfires, where he netted 23 goals in 89 appearances.
Your next Pompey read: Don't write me off: Portsmouth skipper Marlon Pack's powerful message in first-team fight
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.