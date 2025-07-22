Three former Pompey players are still waiting for their futures to be resolved.

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Pompey are continuing their preparations ahead of the 2025-26 Championship campaign, which gets underway in less than three weeks.

Indeed, the Blues are ramping up their business ahead of the curtain raiser against Oxford United on August 9, with Hungarian midfielder Mark Kosznovszky closing in on a move to Fratton Park.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, there are three former Blues, who are still on the hunt for a new home ahead of the upcoming season.

Ellis Harrison, Ryan Tunnicliffe and Chris Maguire have all turned to the PFA for support in their quest for a fresh start next term.

The three ex-Pompey trio have linked up with the PFA-led training camp which is designed for out-of-contract members to keep their fitness levels up should sides come calling.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They are three of 38 free agents to join the 10-week programme, which is now in its second year after being set up in 2024.

The programme allows players to have access to spa and gym facilities, strength and conditioning sessions, training as well as the opportunity to take part in matches.

The camp has already been utilised by Jordy Hiwula and Tom Davies along with John Swift, who took part in the first week before sealing his Fratton Park return last week.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Former Pompey trio turn to PFA for support

Tunnicliffe became a free agent this summer after a nightmare two-year stay with Adelaide United came to a close.

The midfielder, who was released by Pompey in 2023, has been the subject of shock allegations which have rocked the A-League in recent months.

Former Pompey midfielder Ryan Tunnicliffe | Getty Images

Tunnicliffe departed the Reds at the end of his deal in July and is looking to to take legal action against the club over his horrendous treatment with the Aussie outfit.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Last term, the ex-Ipswich and Millwall man registered just four minutes of match action and failed to appear in a starting line-up for 14-and-a-half months.

The Manchester United youth product will be joined by a familiar face at the training camp this week, with former team-mate Harrison linking up with the set-up.

The striker was released by Walsall at the end of his short-term deal in July. The 31-year-old scored three goals in 12 outings for Matt Sadler’s men, who fell to League Two play-off final disappointment against AFC Wimbledon in May.

Meanwhile, former Pompey forward Chris Maguire is the third ex-Blues man to join the PFA-led camp this week having departed non-league side Eastleigh at the end of the campaign.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 36-year-old spent two seasons with the National League side, but was one of 10 players to depart the Silverlake Stadium in May.

The winger, who notably scored for Michael Appleton’s men in a 2-2 draw against Southampton in 2012, spent two years with the Spitfires, where he netted 23 goals in 89 appearances.