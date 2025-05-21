More big-name players could follow Kusini Yengi out the Portsmouth exit door during the summer transfer window

Pompey could sanction one or two ‘eyebrow-raising’ Fratton Park departures during the forthcoming summer transfer window.

That’s the verdict of The News’ Jordan Cross, who believes Kusini Yengi might not be the only big-name player to leave the club over the close season.

The Blues revealed last week that the Aussie striker would be allowed to leave PO4 as a free agent next month, alongside fellow out-of-contract players Cohen Bramall, Alexander Milosevic, Tom Lowery and Anthony Scully.

That development was then followed by news that the likes of Christian Saydee and Ryley Towler are available for transfer, with Paddy Lane told he would have to make a ‘massive impact’ upon his return from injury to have a Fratton future.

With Pompey keen to build on their 16th-place finish in this season’s Championship, they consider such decisions a necessary part of the process. But according to Cross, further exits could be confirmed before the transfer window closes on September 1, with players who featured regularly for the Blues this term still under scrutiny

‘One or two’ Pompey surprises predicted for summer transfer window

Pompey forward Christian Saydee | Jason Brown.

The News writer made the claim in the latest episode of Pompey Talk, which is available now to watch on Freeview channel 262.

It came after he was asked whether selling players like Saydee or Towler this summer would generate enough funds to sufficiently bolster the Blues’ transfer kitty?

Cross advised that it wouldn’t, although suggested the likely departures of others within the first-team ranks could provide John Mousinho and sporting director Rich Hughes additional room for manoeuvre.

‘The players who have been signed for £80,000 here, a couple of £100,000 there. You know, a Christian Saydee, a Paddy Lane. I think Pompey would be confident of recouping that money - you want to show as a business model that you are not losing money on these players,’ said Cross.

‘But they’re not going to generate the big bucks that was being fated for the model of bringing them in young and developing them.

‘But then Pompey would hope that they have players in the building, hopefully now, that could do that (down the line). Hayden Matthews being one - a £1.2m signing - Thomas Waddingham, Harvey Blair, who has a long way to go.

‘Yeah, I think these players (Saydee, Towler, Lane) will move on. But there’s still big opportunities for Pompey, circumstances, and I’m going to write about this in my premium newsletter - the ruthless requirements of that - and I think you’ll see quite potentially some eyebrow-raising departures potentially off the back of that because Pompey will not be shirking big decisions.

‘John Mousinho won’t, so it could be quite a big summer with one or two surprises in terms of players who do move on.’

Pompey playing budget for 2024-25 season

Pompey boss John Mousinho. Pic: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages | Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

Cross claimed Pompey’s budget for the upcoming transfer window and 2024-25 campaign would increase after securing their Championship status for another season.

However, he remained realistic when comparing it to others in the division.

He added: ‘We know Pompey’s playing budget is going to go up. But then it’s to which extent. Is it a couple of million pounds or will it be less? Where does that get Pompey?

‘The fact is there are going to be fees to be spent. The playing budget is going up, John Mousinho is enthused about how that will pan out for the evolving squad because he doesn’t see that much surgery being required.

‘But where does it get you? Probably near the bottom again in the Championship.’

