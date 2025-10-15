One of the first transfer-linked names with Pompey this summer is turning his back on football - despite being linked with moves to a host of Championship and League One sides.

He was one of the first names linked with Pompey ahead of a hectic summer of transfer activity.

The Blues were said to be keen on one of the most highly-regarded starlets of the Irish League, with a scrum of sides reportedly keen on recruiting the services of Dungannon Swifts attacker Tomas Galvin.

Bolton, Charlton and Wrexham all linked with Galvin

Big-spending Wrexham, Championship new boys Charlton Athletic were all also said to be on the trail of the 21-year-old, who enjoyed a successful 2024-25 campaign in the NIFL Premiership.

Galvin bagged seven goals and a couple of assists from 36 outings, with eyes on him and plenty of talk of a future across the Irish Sea in England. But that may now never happen, with the Keady-born talent set to turn his back on the game, with his career at a formative stage.

Galvin is set to seek sporting success away from the football pitch as we know it, instead turning his attention to fulfilling a ‘lifetime ambition’ of making it as a Gaelic footballer. The shock move has developed after making 12 appearances for his club side this term, as they sit seventh in the table.

Dungannon Swifts manager Dean McAree has confirmed the news, with the development coming ‘massively out of the blue’.

Galvin has been given the chance to join Armagh Gaelic Athletic Association (GAA), already playing hurling and Gaelic football for his local Keady GAA club - as well as senior hurling and under-age Gaelic football for Armagh.

McAree admitted the news is a blow with his side unable to replace the player until January, but he stated he respects Galvin’s decision and will leave the door ajar for a Dungannon return.

He told the Belfast Newsletter: 'Tomas has been invited to play for Armagh GAA and he has decided that at this stage it's maybe the best thing for him.

Boss on Pompey-linked GAA hopeful: It’s a lifetime ambition

‘He wants to try it. It's a lifetime ambition of Tomas'. I respect that and wish him well. We still hold his registration. He's been told as well that if it doesn't work out, the door here will always be open for him to come back. We wish him well.

'He's been a fantastic kid to work with. He's been brilliant here. He will have a bright future at soccer as well, it's just an ambition of his that he wants to try.

'For me, it came out of the blue massively, I have so much respect for Tomas that I certainly wouldn't have fallen out with him. It wasn't a conversation at this stage that I was going to win, I wasn't going to come out of it with Tomas staying here.

'I knew that if I went down that route I would end up falling out with Tomas and I didn't want that to happen. I wish him well and hopefully he returns here at some stage.

'Massively (it’s a blow). It comes when the window's been shut and stuff like that. We're probably fortunate that we have other options as well at this moment in time, it probably softens the blow.'