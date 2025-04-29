Pompey had been linked with a move for Tomas Galvin. Photo: David Maginnis/Pacemaker Press | David Maginnis/Pacemaker Press

Pompey do not have an interest in rising Irish Premiership forward Tomas Galvin.

The News understands reports linking the Blues with the young Dungannon Swifts ace are wide of the mark and that the player has at no stage come under their transfer radar.

On Monday, Football League World credited the Fratton Park outfit with an interest in 20-year-old, who has scored six goals in 29 league appearances this season and will play a key role for Swifts in Saturday’s Irish Cup final against Cliftonville at Windsor Park.

The same report also claimed newly-promoted Wrexham and fellow League One sides Charlton and Bolton had been keeping an eye on the County Tyrone teenager, who made his senior debut for Dungannon in the autumn of 2023.

Those links might be valid as the talented teen continues to make a name for himself on the other side of the Irish Sea. However, The News has learned that Galvin is not someone Pompey have been monitoring ahead of this summer’s transfer window.

The forward, who can operate across the front line, is contracted to the Stangmore Park side until the summer of 2026 and is valued at 125,000 euros by transfermarkt.com.

Pompey have Irish League history

Terry Devlin has made 10 Championship starts for Pompey this season, Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages | National World

The link with Galvin has emerged at a time when former Dungannon Swifts midfielder Terry Devlin continues to impress at Fratton Park, having established himself as a reliable Championship performer for the Blues.

The 21-year-old Fratton favourite - who was part of Pompey’s League One title-winning squad - has made 33 league appearances this season and become nvaluable to head coach John Mousinho on match days. Indeed, the last time Devlin was left out of a squad was for Oxford United’s visit to PO4 last October.

That upward career trajectory the Pompey utility man finds himself on earned him his first cap for the senior Northern Ireland squad in March, with a recall to Michael O’Neill’s side expected in June when they take on Denmark and Iceland in two international friendlies.

Devlin was also handed a new long-term Blues contract in February, which will keep him at the club until the 2028.

His successful stint at Fratton Park, following his move from Glentoran in 2023, proves there is a pathway for Irish League players in the English game.

But for Galvin, he’ll have to take a different route than Devlin, who also hails from Tyrone and came through the youth ranks of Dungannon.

Other Irish League players to have made the move to Fratton Park in recent years include Eoin Taggert and Gerard Storey. Although neither made a league appearance for the club before their respective departures.

