The Pompey Spirit has ben on display all season | National World

Andy Cullen has hailed the unique ‘Pompey spirit’ that has been the backbone of the Blues’ maiden season back in the Championship.

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Fratton Park chief executive said it was a characteristic that was proudly on display throughout a campaign that threw up many different challenges - and one that ultimately helped John Mousinho and his side secure their second-tier status with two games to spare.

The true grit and resilience shown by the players, management team and fans was something that should be admired, according to Cullen.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And with the Blues playing host to Hull today knowing that they’ve defied the odds to remain a Championship team, he reserved a special thanks for the supporters for sticking by the club during their times of need.

Portsmouth CEO outlines is Pompey pride

Writing in his programme notes ahead of the final game of the season, the Blues CEO said: ‘I must begin by congratulating John Mousinho, the first team staff and the players, who on Easter Monday, secured our place in next term’s Championship – and all with two games to spare. I have written before about the importance of the unique “Pompey Spirit” which defines our club and our city. It is one characterised by determination and togetherness and has consistently manifested itself this season, from those who proudly walk out onto the pitch to those who passionately support and encourage from the stands.

‘That same spirit has ensured we overcame a relentless series of tough challenges thrown at us right from the start of last summer. Those triumphs against adversity included the personal setback and shock that confronted Colby Bishop in July and his amazingly swift recovery, culminating in that never-to-be forgotten return against Preston and capped off by him fearlessly converting a late penalty to secure our first home win.

‘The fixture list was unkind, delivering one of the most difficult starts that probably any newly promoted club will ever have encountered in the Championship. The first seven matches saw contests with all three sides relegated from the Premier League, alongside games against Leeds, Middlesbrough, Sunderland and West Brom. The squad went on to successfully contend with an unprecedented injury list concentrated in key positions at the same time – our forward line at the very start and then the centre-back position midway through. The Pompey Spirit was further epitomised by the mental strength shown among the squad to immediately bounce back from some early heavy defeats away from home. And yet despite these challenges and much more, there was not one complaint, not one excuse from anyone directly connected with the team.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Colby Bishop celebrates scoring in his comeback game against Preston North End back in November | national World

‘True grit and resilience were driven on by pride, passion and vocal backing from you, our fans, both home and away, and making Fratton Park a fortress by creating an intimidating atmosphere for opponents. The support we have received, even in the most challenging moments, has meant so much to us. I will never forget what I now consider to be a defining moment in the car park after the match at Stoke, when the special nature of your support was truly underlined. Several fans chose to gather close to the team coach, providing not just the players, but all of us, with words of positivity and encouragement ahead of a long and difficult journey home. It meant a great deal and most certainly provided strength, delivering a tonic for us all to positively bounce back for the games that immediately lay ahead.’

Pompey chief executive Andy Cullen | National World

Cullen continued by saying the hard work would continue over the summer and that every effort would be made to help deliver success for all associated with the club.

He added: ‘The next few weeks will, of course, provide an opportunity for reflection, an examination of how we can do better, but most importantly what we can still go on to achieve at this football club. We all remain ambitious and determined to work hard to deliver the best for Pompey, for our city and for our community, reminding ourselves of the words of Alan Ball, emblazoned on the tunnel: “Remember who you represent. This is Portsmouth”.’