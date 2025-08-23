Pompey draw 1-1 at West Brom thanks to Colby Bishop header in second half

Pompey fans on social media have been reacting to the Blues’ 1-1 draw against West Brom at the Hawthorns.

At a venue that saw John Mousinho’s side thumped 5-1 last term, the visitors stood up to the test offered by Ryan Mason’s troops on this occasion - resulting in Pompey returning to the south coast with an important point in the bag.

Mikey Johnston handed the Baggies’ a 1-0 lead in the 26th minute as he curled his effort beyond the stagnant Nicolas Schmid as he remained unchallenged.

However, the hosts were unable to build on that opener and paid the price when Colby Bishop headed home Josh Murphy’s delicious cross from the left on 56 minutes.

There was late drama when Mason was red carded by match official Elliot Bell for protesting too much to two quickfire decision that he believed warranted penalties.

But that was were the drama ended - much to the Blues supporters’ relief, who return home delighted with a good point on the road.

Here what the fans on X has been saying since the final whistle was blown at the Hawthorns.

What Pompey fans have said about 1-1 draw at WBA

@phil72pfc: That is a fantastic point away from home and sets the benchmark for our away performances for the rest of the season. Well played the whole team but Regan Poole was a warrior.

@ChrisRe43862970: Starting to look a team away from home this season excellent point.

@officialfournil: Murphy x Bishop is so vintage John Mousinho’s #Pompey and I absolutely love it. Delivery so befitting of the header. Major progress from our last visit here where we downed tools in a 20 min spell. We competed to the very end today and that may well prove a big point away.

@pfcmccloud: Great result, picking up points away in places we got mauled last season is a great sign.

@TommoOnX: Massive point on the road against a very good side. Josh Murphy take a bow.

@_PompeyArg: At the beginning of the second half, I was scared, but little by little we improved, and after the goal, we were superior. Obviously, they went after it. There's a lot to improve on, but it's a positive. We have to win at Fratton Park, no matter what.

@ethelmurmanknee: Very good result especially given lot of time in 1st half chasing shadows.

@mikeshipp1971: Great point, think we'd have all snatched your hand off for that before the match. Remember last season.....5-1.

@dazza_nics: Great point that!! At the moment it’s safe to say we have learnt from our away exploits last season! Hopefully a sign of things to come this season! Football can be a simple game.. Murphy to Bishop, Merci for coming!

@SteveoLarham: We would have lost that last season. Perhaps got a bit lucky having 11 but that's what you need away from home. We are already better away from home than we were last season. Win next week and it's a solid start before the big one.

