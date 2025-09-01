Transfer gossip: Portsmouth 'closing in' on sensational move for Ipswich Town man

Conor Chaplin came through the ranks at Fratton Park before spells at Coventry City, Barnsley and Ipswich Town.

Pompey have been credited with an interest in Ipswich Town striker Conor Chaplin.

The Telegraph’s Mike McGrath has claimed the Blues are closing in on a move to re-sign the Fratton Park academy graduate on a season-long loan deal.

The 28-year-old has 12 months remaining on his current deal at Portman Road but has fallen down the pecking order under Kieran McKenna this term.

Chaplin has been a main stay in the Tractor Boys’ rise from League One to the Premier League over the past four years and has netted 55 goals and provided 18 assists following his switch from Barnsley in 2021.

But after making four Championship appearance this term, a move away now appears to be likely as he heads into the final year of his contract in Suffolk.

The report states Pompey are poised to sign the forward on a season-long loan before this evening’s 7pm deadline.

It will no doubt be an emotional return to PO4 for the Fratton Park academy graduate, who rose through the ranks on the south coast before making his debut against Morecambe in 2015.

Conor Chaplin. | The News.

Chaplin went on to feature 122 times for the Blues, where he scored 25 goals and provided seven assists before his permanent departure in 2019.

During a career where he’s featured for Pompey, Coventry City, Barnsley and Ipswich, the 28-year-old has netted 105 goals and registered 36 assists throughout his career.

John Mousinho has already added to the side during deadline day, with Josef Bursik making the move from Club Brugge, while Makenzie Kirk and Franco Umeh are also poised to arrive.

Meanwhile, Abdoulaye Kamara has made the move to German third-tier side Saarbrucken.

