Portsmouth seal capture of former Stoke City man in first transfer deadline arrival

Pompey have completed a deadline day deal for keeper Josef Bursik.

The Blues have sealed a deal for the former Stoke City man, who arrives at Fratton Park from Belgian side Club Brugge.

Bursik becomes the club’s first signing of the final day of business, agreeing a two-year move for an undisclosed fee.

The 25-year-old made 53 appearances for the Potters and had loan stays with the likes of Doncaster and Peterborough, before moving to Belgian two years ago.

