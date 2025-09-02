Conor Chaplin sealed an emotional Fratton Park return on transfer deadline day.

Conor Chaplin has penned a short but clear message to the Fratton faithful following his emotional Pompey return on Monday.

More than six-and-a-half-years after his permanent Blues exit, the forward completed his sensational homecoming on transfer deadline day to wrap up their summer business.

The Fratton Park academy graduate rose through the ranks before making his debut in 2014, where he would then go on to feature 122 times and net 25 goals in all competitions.

Conor Chaplin’s first Pompey words

And after completing his return to the south coast, the Blues favourite posted a brief seven-word message to supporters on social media. He said: ‘Back where it all began. Let's work.’

Chaplin has been a much-loved figure with fans and team-mates throughout career, having enjoyed successful spells with Pompey, Coventry City, Barnsley and Ipswich.

During his four-year impressive stay at Portman Road, the forward scored 55 goals and registered 26 assists in 174 outings, which also included back-to-back promotions from League One to the Premier League.

Although his time with the Tractor Boys has since come to an end, there was plenty of excitement from Chaplin’s team-mates new and old who were over the moon with his Fratton Park return.

What former Pompey favourites have said over Conor Chaplin’s return

Pompey's capture of Conor Chaplin's concluded a memorable deadline day. Pic: Portsmouth FC | Portsmouth FC

Former Blues favourite Christian Burgess was quick to share his joy over the move, first commenting ‘sexy’ on Pompey’s announcement video on X before adding ‘move of the window’ following his arrival.

Meanwhile, ex-Blues loanee and Ipswich striker George Hirst shared an emotional parting message to his forward partner, which read: ‘Not going to be the same without you my boy. Couldn’t be happier for you and your family! Love you partner.’

Defender Luke Wolfenden was a fellow deadline day departure from Portman Road, making the move to Coventry. Following the forward’s return to the south coast, he added: ‘Nah this is class’.

That was echoed by former Fratton favourite Jamal Lowe, who commented: ‘incredible’ , while Jordan Williams, who worked with Chaplin at Barnsley, said: ‘Things we love to see.’

After a three-year stay at PO4, Marcus Harness is familiar with scoring in front of the Fratton faithful. The Huddersfield Town winger replied to the Blues’ post saying: ‘That first goal back at Fratton Park is gonna hit so hard’.

Marlon Pack rounded off Chaplin’s loving by simply commenting: ‘Welcome home Chappers’.

The Blues captain shared an Instagram post of his own following the forward’s arrival, which showed a previous phone call between the pair, with fans praising the midfielder for making the move happen.

The Fratton faithful’s first opportunity to see the new signing in action will be during the south coast derby against Southampton on September 14 before Mousinho’s men return to PO4 to face Sheffield Wednesday a week later.