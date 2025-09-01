Done deal: Portsmouth defender completes loan move to Bradford City

Tom McIntyre has completed a transfer deadline day move away from Pompey

Pompey have confirmed the departure of centre-back Tom McIntyre.

The out-of-favour defender has left Fratton Park on loan for a second time this year after agreeing a deadline day temporary switch to Bradford City.

The 26-year-old, who spent the second half of the 2024-25 campaign at Charlton Athletic, has moved to the Bantams for the remainder of the season.

McIntyre is Bradford boss Graham Alexander’s 11th signing of the summer, following their promotion to League One.

The Valley Parade outfit currently sit third in the table after four wins and two draws from their opening six games of the season.

Tom McIntyre: Bradford is a massive club

Former Reading defender McIntyre moves to Bradford after falling further down the pecking order at Fratton Park.

Following last week’s arrival of Josh Knight, he found himself sixth choice centre-back behind Conor Shaughnessy, Regan Poole, Hayden Matthews Ibane Bowat and Knight - a permanent signing from 2. Bundesliga side Hannover 96.

After breaking his ankle on his debut against Northampton in February 2024 - a game that also saw him sent off - the centre-back made 13 appearances for the Blues in all competitions last season, before moving to Charlton in January.

Speaking about the fresh challenge that’s been handed to him, the former Royal said: ‘When Bradford City came calling, I knew it was something I wanted to be a part of. It is a massive club with great history and an unbelievable fanbase, too.

‘I cannot wait to pull on the shirt and give my all for the club. Up the Bantams!’

Bantams boss Alexander, added: ‘It is great to be able to bring Tom in and add to our strength and quality. He has Championship experience, was involved in a promotion last season and is eager to get going.

‘We are looking forward to helping him settle in and enjoy his football.’

Tom McIntyre leaves with John Mousinho’s best wishes

McIntyre was Pompey’s second exit on transfer deadline day, with Abdoulaye Kamara also departing after a mutual decision to cancel his contract. The former Borussia Dortmund midfielder has returned to Germany after completing a move to FC Saabrucken.

Defender McIntyre has one year remaining on his Fratton Park deal.

Blues boss Mousinho wished him well for the next chapter of his career.

He said: ‘Tom has been a pleasure to work ever since he arrived at the club, but hopefully this move gives him the regular first team football he needs.

‘It’s a good move to a club competing at the top end of League One and we wish him all the best for the season.’

