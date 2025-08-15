Championship football returns to Fratton Park for the first time this season as Pompey welcome Norwich City on Saturday.

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Pompey will continue their impressive unbeaten start to the Championship campaign against Norwich City this weekend.

That’s the exciting prediction made by Sky Sports pundit and former Southampton midfielder David Prutton, who has admitted he is a huge fan of John Mousinho.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Blues got their season underway with a hard-fought 1-0 win against Oxford United on the opening day last week.

Adrian Segecic’s debut strike was enough to seal the victory at the Kassam Stadium, with the triumph leaving Pompey sixth in the table.

Mousinho’s troops return to Fratton Park on Saturday afternoon to face a new-look Norwich side, who are now under the leadership of Liam Manning.

It’s been all change at Carrow Road this summer, with the head coach replacing Johannes Hoff Thorup, while 11 new faces have already been added to the squad in the transfer window.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Canaries suffered a surprise 2-1 defeat to Millwall on the opening day, with the defeat leaving them 18th in the early standings.

Indeed, Prutton has predicted a similar outcome for Norwich this weekend against Pompey, with the ex-Southampton man confident the Blues will extend their winning start.

Sky Sports pundit’s exciting John Mousinho claim and Pompey prediction

Sky Sports pundit David Prutton has made a Pompey v Norwich prediction | Bradley Collyer/PA Wire

Speaking on Sky Sports’ Essential EFL, he said: ‘It’s brilliant (to start the season with a win).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘Pompey are the only club with the same manager at the start of last season, not involved in promotion or relegation in the Championship. John Mousinho is the only one. It’s ridiculous.

‘I’ve got so much time for the job John has done at Pompey and the way he ended last season.

‘No not the best start (for Norwich). There’s a remit, it’s work in progress. I thought he did a tremendous job at Bristol City. There’s just something about the names which really fit for me in Liam and Norwich.

‘Keeping hold of their best players is a high priority and the expectation should be of a team, who were treading water last season, to be in the top six.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘There’s work to do but it’s an early indicator of what both these teams want to be. What Liam (Manning) did with Bristol City was fantastic.

‘Two good young managers in a division that hopefully promotes good, young managers. I’m going with a Pompey win, 2-1.’

During Norwich’s last visit to Fratton Park, the two sides played out a goalless draw in December, while the Blues ran out 5-3 winners in the most recent fixture at Carrow Road in April.

Pompey have lost just twice at home in the Championship since November, with their last defeat at PO4 coming against Plymouth Argyle in March.

Your next Pompey read: Reading looking at former Portsmouth triallist and one-time highly-rated West Brom and Crystal Palace defender ahead of potential free transfer move