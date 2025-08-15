Nathan Ferguson was one of three triallists Pompey looked at during pre-season without a contract being offered

Could former Pompey triallist Nathan Ferguson be about to make Reading his new home?

That’s certainly an expectation among eagle-eyed Royals supporters who spotted the defender in the League One side’s colours on a club video posted on YouTube this week.

Ferguson, who had been training with Pompey for several months prior to his involvement in the Blues’ pre-season programme this summer, was seen taking part in some gym work with the rest of the Reading team, leading many to wonder whether he could be manager Noel Hunt’s latest transfer window signing.

The one-time highly-rated West Brom and Crystal Palace defender remains available on a free transfer after Pompey boss John Mousinho declined the opportunity to turn the 24-year-old’s temporary Fratton Park stay into a permanent arrangement.

A player who can play right across the back line, he featured four times for the Blues in pre-season - including a 4-0 win against the Royals at the Leasing Car Select Stadium in July, after coming on as a late second-half substitute.

However, with the Blues well stocked at the back, the decision was taken to allow Ferguson to explore other opportunities ahead of last Saturday’s season-opener against Oxford United.

An opportunity at Reading looks like it has since emerged following that PO4 departure on the eve of the new season. The question remains, though: is Ferguson - whose career has been unfortunately hampered by injury following his breakthrough at West Brom - set to be Reading’s 10th signing of the transfer or is he still to convince Hunt that he deserves a contract offer?

Pompey’s strong influence in Reading dressing room

If Ferguson does end up at the Leasing Car Select Stadium, he’ll add to the already strong Pompey influence at the Royals.

Boss Hunt - a former League Two title winner with the Blues - has already snapped up former Fratton Park loanee Mark O’Mahony for their latest season in the third tier, with the young Irishman leaving parent club Brighton once again to gain much-needed first-team epxerience.

Meanwhile, Paddy Lane made a permanent switch to the Berkshire club at the end of last month after being told his game time in the Championship would be limited this term. He, however, was not part of the Reading side that knocked a much-changed Pompey side out of the Carabao Cup on Tuesday night.

In addition, Matt Ritchie could boost the number of ex-Blues players on Reading’s books even further, with The News understanding that contact has been made with the player over a potential free transfer move.

Pompey are looking to offload Matt Ritchie in the transfer window. Picture: Bryn Lennon/Getty Images | Getty Images

Hunt keen to bolster Reading numbers

Reading, who had lost their first two League One games of the season 2-0 ahead of their cup trip to Fratton Park on Tuesday, take on AFC Wimbledon at home on Saturday.

Heading into that game, Hunt said he was hopeful of adding at least one new player to his ranks.

He told the Reading Chronicle: ‘There’s maybe one on the line potentially so we will wait and see how it works out. We are in conversations with loads of people, it’s just not quite there to push the button yet.

