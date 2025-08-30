The Blues have picked up four points in their opening three matches of the season and return to Fratton Park after last weekend’s 1-1 draw against West Brom.
Meanwhile, Preston make the long trip to PO4 looking to continue their unbeaten start, which included impressive wins against Leicester City and Ipswich Town.
We’ve taken a look at the early team and injury news from both camps ahead of this afternoon’s contest.
1. Pompey v Preston: early team and injury news
Early team and injury news as Pompey face Preston this afternoon. | Manjit Narotra/ProSportsImages
2. Jordan Thompson - Out
After making the move from Stoke City in the summer, the midfielder is yet to make his Preston debut after undergoing surgery on ankle injury. He is expected to be absent for a couple of months. | Getty Images
3. Robbie Brady - Out
Brady is another member of Heckingbottom’s side who will be sidelined against Pompey as he continues his recovery from a calf issue picked up ahead of the new campaign. | Getty Images
4. Callum Lang - Out
Lang was linked with a move to Preston earlier in the summer window, although reports of a switch were wide of the mark. After missing two months at the backend of last term with a hamstring injury, the forward sustained a similar issue against Norwich City a fortnight ago and remains absent. He underwent surgery earlier in the week and is expected to be out for 8-12 weeks. | Getty Images