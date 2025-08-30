Portsmouth v Preston North End: Early team and injury news as 9 out and 3 doubts for Championship contest

By Pepe Lacey
Published 30th Aug 2025, 05:00 BST

Pompey are back in action this afternoon as they welcome Preston North End to Fratton Park.

Pompey will be looking to go into the international break on a winning note after a mixed start to the new Championship campaign.

The Blues have picked up four points in their opening three matches of the season and return to Fratton Park after last weekend’s 1-1 draw against West Brom.

Meanwhile, Preston make the long trip to PO4 looking to continue their unbeaten start, which included impressive wins against Leicester City and Ipswich Town.

We’ve taken a look at the early team and injury news from both camps ahead of this afternoon’s contest.

Early team and injury news as Pompey face Preston this afternoon.

1. Pompey v Preston: early team and injury news

After making the move from Stoke City in the summer, the midfielder is yet to make his Preston debut after undergoing surgery on ankle injury. He is expected to be absent for a couple of months.

2. Jordan Thompson - Out

Brady is another member of Heckingbottom’s side who will be sidelined against Pompey as he continues his recovery from a calf issue picked up ahead of the new campaign.

3. Robbie Brady - Out

Lang was linked with a move to Preston earlier in the summer window, although reports of a switch were wide of the mark. After missing two months at the backend of last term with a hamstring injury, the forward sustained a similar issue against Norwich City a fortnight ago and remains absent. He underwent surgery earlier in the week and is expected to be out for 8-12 weeks.

4. Callum Lang - Out

