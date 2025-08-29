The latest transfer headlines involving Pompey’s Championship rivals.

There is not long to go until the transfer window slams shut for the final time in 2025.

The Blues have strengthened during the summer, with Adrian Segecic, John Swift, Mark Kosznovszky, Luke Le Roux, Florian Bianchini, Minhyeok Yang and Josh Knight all arriving.

With less than three days to go until the window closes, there is plenty of gossip and speculation doing the rounds as clubs look to wrap up their business.

Preston push for midfielder

Pompey take on Preston North End on Saturday looking to go into the international break on a winning note.

Although the Lilywhites are preparing from the long trip to the south coast, they are also looking to strengthen their ranks before the end of the transfer window.

The Daily Mail’s chief sports writer Mike Keegan has reported North End are closing in on a deal to Everton sensation Harrison Armstrong.

The report suggests Paul Heckingbottom’s men have fended off interest from fellow Championship rivals Derby County to land the 18-year-old on a season-long loan deal.

The central midfielder, who has risen through the ranks at Finch Farm, has featured for the Toffees this season and registered two assists in Tuesday’s 2-0 triumph over Mansfield in the Carabao Cup.

David Moyes has given the green light for Armstrong to depart on a temporary basis, with Deepdale the preferred destination for his next move - although he won’t have signed to make the trip to Fratton Park to face Pompey on Saturday.

The young talent spent the second half of last term on loan with Derby, where he registered 14 appearances at Pride Park and featured in April’s 2-2 draw against Mousinho’s men.

Wolves want Hackney

Wolves have reportedly submitted a staggering eight-figure bid to land in-demand Middlesbrough midfielder Hayden Hackney.

Football League World have claimed the Premier League outfit have submitted a £30m to land the 23-year-old, who has been heavily tipped with a move to Ipswich Town this summer.

The article suggests Vitor Pereira’s side are looking to pay £20m upfront as well as £10m in add ons for the classy operator.

Hackney’s future looks to be away from the Riverside Stadium and has made it clear this week he wants to depart if a move to the top flight became available.

The midfielder has scored one goal and provided one assist in three appearances this season and featured twice against Pompey last term.

Hayden Hackney. | Getty Images

Millwall make move

Millwall are making a move to sign Hammarby IF striker Jusef Erabi, according to reports in Sweden.

According to news outlet Fotbolldirekt, Alex Neil’s men are believed to have agreed a deal to land the frontman and have fended off interest from Belgian outfit Gent.

The report suggests the Swedish top-flight side have given the green light on the move, which is expected to cost Pompey’s rivals £4.3m.

Erabi has come through the ranks with Hammarby and scored 29 goals in 99 first-team appearances during his career.

