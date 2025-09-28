17 brilliant photos of travelling Portsmouth faithful at Portman Road against Ipswich Town

By Pepe Lacey
Published 28th Sep 2025, 05:00 BST

The Fratton faithful were out in their numbers at Portman Road as Pompey took on Ipswich Town.

John Mousinho’s men fell to their third Championship defeat of the campaign, with the Tractor Boys holding on despite a late Blues resurgence.

Jaden Philogene and George Hirst netted for the hosts before the break, while Marlon Pack headed home his first goal of the season deep into stoppage time.

There were 2,001 travelling supporters who made the trip from the south coast and were full of noise throughout the contest.

Check out these brilliant images from our photographer Jez Tighe to see if you can spot yourself or anyone you know.

Your next Pompey read: Portsmouth captain sends clear message to dressing room after Ipswich Town defeat

There were 2,001 Pompey fans who made the trip to Portman Road to watch the Blues fall to a 2-1 defeat against Ipswich Town.

1. Ipswich Town 2-1 Pompey: Fan gallery

There were 2,001 Pompey fans who made the trip to Portman Road to watch the Blues fall to a 2-1 defeat against Ipswich Town. | Jez Tighe/ProSportsImages

Photo Sales
There were 2,001 Pompey fans who made the trip to Portman Road to watch the Blues fall to a 2-1 defeat against Ipswich Town.

2. Ipswich Town 2-1 Pompey: Fan gallery

There were 2,001 Pompey fans who made the trip to Portman Road to watch the Blues fall to a 2-1 defeat against Ipswich Town. | Jez Tighe/ProSportsImages

Photo Sales
There were 2,001 Pompey fans who made the trip to Portman Road to watch the Blues fall to a 2-1 defeat against Ipswich Town.

3. Ipswich Town 2-1 Pompey: Fan gallery

There were 2,001 Pompey fans who made the trip to Portman Road to watch the Blues fall to a 2-1 defeat against Ipswich Town. | Jez Tighe/ProSportsImages

Photo Sales
Match action from Portman Road between Pompey and Ipswich.

4. Match action

Match action from Portman Road between Pompey and Ipswich. | Jez Tighe/ProSportsImages

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:PortsmouthJohn Mousinho
News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice