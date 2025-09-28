John Mousinho’s men fell to their third Championship defeat of the campaign, with the Tractor Boys holding on despite a late Blues resurgence.

There were 2,001 travelling supporters who made the trip from the south coast and were full of noise throughout the contest.

Check out these brilliant images from our photographer Jez Tighe to see if you can spot yourself or anyone you know.

Your next Pompey read: Portsmouth captain sends clear message to dressing room after Ipswich Town defeat

1 . Ipswich Town 2-1 Pompey: Fan gallery There were 2,001 Pompey fans who made the trip to Portman Road to watch the Blues fall to a 2-1 defeat against Ipswich Town. | Jez Tighe/ProSportsImages Photo Sales

2 . Ipswich Town 2-1 Pompey: Fan gallery There were 2,001 Pompey fans who made the trip to Portman Road to watch the Blues fall to a 2-1 defeat against Ipswich Town. | Jez Tighe/ProSportsImages Photo Sales

3 . Ipswich Town 2-1 Pompey: Fan gallery There were 2,001 Pompey fans who made the trip to Portman Road to watch the Blues fall to a 2-1 defeat against Ipswich Town. | Jez Tighe/ProSportsImages Photo Sales