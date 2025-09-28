John Mousinho’s men fell to their third Championship defeat of the campaign, with the Tractor Boys holding on despite a late Blues resurgence.
Jaden Philogene and George Hirst netted for the hosts before the break, while Marlon Pack headed home his first goal of the season deep into stoppage time.
There were 2,001 travelling supporters who made the trip from the south coast and were full of noise throughout the contest.
Check out these brilliant images from our photographer Jez Tighe to see if you can spot yourself or anyone you know.
