Portsmouth captain sends clear message to dressing room after Ipswich Town defeat

Despite a late Marlon Pack goal, Pompey fell to a 2-1 defeat to Ipswich Town at Portman Road.

Marlon Pack has told his Pompey team-mates to have to show more ‘belief and bravery’ after suffering their third defeat of the campaign.

And the skipper is adamant his side have to start games stronger after falling behind against Ipswich Town within the first 10 minutes for the second week running.

Jaden Philogene and George Hirst netted before the break before Pack netted deep into stoppage time to pull a goal back.

And the captain has made it clear his side have to show more belief and bravery when they are on top during matches.

Message from Pompey skipper

Pack said after the defeat: ‘It’s quite a weird one because there were opportunities in the game, obviously albeit against a very, very good side at this level with some fantastic individuals.

‘I just think the message for us is just to have a bit more belief in what we’re doing because any time we split that first pass, any time we press with intent and purpose.

‘I think we had an opportunity and then once we had those opportunities could we then be a little bit more cleaner in the final third? (It’s) Just to have a bit of belief and bravery.

‘I think we come away a little bit disappointed I suppose but at the same time we gave it a go. It’s always easy when you’re 2-0 down and chasing the game to then relax.

‘The reiterating theme of the last couple of games is to have a bit more belief. We need to take what we see in training day in day out with that creativity and those real one v one brilliances and then try and replicate that on a Saturday and a Tuesday.

‘We definitely have the ability and we definitely have the quality and we definitely have the freedom and the green light from the management team to go and do that.

‘It’s one for us as a playing squad to reflect on as a bit of a missed opportunity but I think that Ipswich were deserved winners.’

Pompey frustration after slow start to game

Jayden Philogene opened the scoring within 10 minutes against Pompey. | Jez Tighe/ProSportsImages

It’s the second-successive match where Pompey fell a goal behind early into the contest, with Philogene netting within 10 minutes.

And Pack has vented his frustrations of allowing the Tractor Boys to take the lead early on.

‘I think we have to go and do that at the start of the game.

‘It’s probably something for myself as an experienced player, captain and part of the leadership group to put the onus on the group to have a bit more belief from the offset and pose a few more questions on the opposition.

‘I think when we did we looked dangerous but there’s too many moments here and there where we turned the ball away a bit too easily and gave them too much control early on in the game.’