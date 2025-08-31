Despite drizzly conditions on the south coast, it was a full house at Fratton Park on Saturday afternoon for Pompey’s Championship contest against Preston North End.

Blues supporters were in fine voice helping John Mousinho’s men home to secure their second victory of the campaign.

There were 20,226 fans inside Fratton Park for the contest, who witnessed Mousinho’s men continue their impressive start to the new season.

Check out our fan photos from our photographer Graham Hunt.

Your next Pompey read: 'This is the difference': The view from Portsmouth dressing room as impressive Championship start continues

1 . Pompey 1-0 Preston North End: Fan gallery There were 20,226 supporters inside Fratton Park as Pompey secured a 1-0 win against Preston North End. | Graham Hunt/ProSportsImages Photo Sales

2 . Pompey 1-0 Preston North End: Fan gallery There were 20,226 supporters inside Fratton Park as Pompey secured a 1-0 win against Preston North End. | Graham Hunt/ProSportsImages Photo Sales

3 . Pompey 1-0 Preston North End: Fan gallery There were 20,226 supporters inside Fratton Park as Pompey secured a 1-0 win against Preston North End. | Graham Hunt/ProSportsImages Photo Sales