Pompey secured a 1-0 victory against Preston North End on Saturday to continue their impressive start to the season.

Regan Poole has made it clear Pompey are moving in the right direction after an impressive start to the season.

But the Welshman is disappointed over the Blues’ league position, highlighting the defeat to Norwich City as the key reason why his side aren’t sat second in the standings.

Andre Dozzell’s first-half strike was enough to steal the points at PO4, with the triumph moving Pompey into eighth position.

It’s a solid start to the season, when 12 months ago, the Blues sat 18th in the standings and were yet to pick up a victory.

With two wins in their first four games already this term, Poole believes his side have shown clear progress in the opening weeks of the campaign - and insisted there’s more to come.

Pompey’s Championship start assessed

He told The News: ‘If you look at the position we’re in compared to last season, we’re quite disappointed that we aren’t on 10 points. That says everything to be honest. It’s been a really good start, really solid.

‘If we would’ve picked up a win against Norwich, everyone would’ve been like woah. We’re in a really good place at the minute and it’s real good progression on last season.

‘We’ve been a lot more solid than we were last year and we’re going in the right direction.

‘We've got a good break now to reset, we’ve put ourselves in a great position. This is the difference between this season and last season. We are looking up.

‘We’re quite disappointed really that we aren’t sat second in the table on 10 points. Obviously two set pieces (against Norwich) which mean and Shocks (Conor Shaughnessy) are very angry about.

‘We’re sat on seven points so it’s a really good start and we’ve been really solid.’

Pompey secured a 1-0 victory over Preston. | Graham Hunt/ProSportsImages

Pompey v Preston verdict

And it’s a performance Poole believes the Blues made much harder for themselves despite holding on for the victory.

‘I love those sorts of games. We made the game a lot harder than what it needed to be. It felt like it should’ve been finished off earlier in the game but I felt really comfortable.

‘As much as it was an on edge sort of game, I feel like they didn’t have many chances to be honest.

‘We kept them out quite well. It did turn into a bit of a battle and fight but we lived up to the occasion and got the win and the clean sheet.’

