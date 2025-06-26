Portsmouth handed League One opponent in Carabao Cup first round - plus who Southampton, Derby County & Co were drawn against
Pompey have been drawn at home to Reading in the first round of the 2025-26 Carabao Cup.
The Blues will welcome the Royals to Fratton Park during the week commencing August 11.
The contest represents the first fixture taking place at PO4 next season after they were handed a trip to Oxford United on the opening day of the campaign.
John Mousinho’s men will then welcome Norwich City to the south coast on Saturday, August 16.
Pompey have a good recent record against Reading, coming out on top in both fixtures in their 2023-24 League One title-winning campaign.
After a 3-2 victory at the Select Car Leasing Stadium in October 2023, the Blues thrashed the Royals in the reverse contest at PO4 in February 2024.
Paddy Lane, Marlon Pack, Callum Lang and Colby Bishop were all on the scoresheet at Fratton Park, with Mousinho’s side on their way to securing a return to the Championship.
There will be a familiar face in the opposition dugout for the Royals in August.
Former Pompey striker Noel Hunt was the man chosen to succeed Ruben Selles in December, with the Irishman was handed his first senior managerial role - penning a two-and-a-half-year deal.
In his first campaign, the 42-year-old guided the Royals to a seventh placed finish in League One last term, narrowly missing out on the play-offs by three points.
Hunt spent just one season at Fratton Park during the 2016-17 campaign, scoring one goal in 20 League Two appearances as the Blues secured promotion from the fourth tier.
Pompey will be looking to advance to the second round of the Carabao Cup after falling to a 1-0 defeat to Millwall in the first round of the competition last season.
Here is the full round-one draw including both southern and northern sections.
Southern section
Coventry City vs Luton Town
Bristol City vs MK Dons
Bromley vs Ipswich Town
Bristol Rovers vs Cambridge United
Leyton Orient vs Wycombe Wanderers
Watford vs Norwich City
Charlton Athletic vs Stevenage
Oxford United vs Colchester United
Barnet/Newport County vs Millwall
Cardiff City vs Swindon Town
Gillingham vs AFC Wimbledon
Northampton Town vs Southampton
Cheltenham Town vs Exeter City
Plymouth Argyle vs QPR
Swansea City vs Crawley Town
Pompey vs Reading
Northern section
Barrow vs Preston North End
Grimsby Town vs Shrewsbury Town
Blackpool vs Port Vale
Salford vs Rotherham United
Harrogate Town vs Lincoln City
Tranmere Rovers vs Burton Albion
Stockport County vs Crewe Alexandra
Huddersfield Town vs Leicester City
Wrexham vs Hull City
Birmingham City vs Sheffield United
Stoke City vs Walsall
Accrington Stanley/Oldham Athletic vs Peterborough United
Blackburn Rovers vs Bradford City
Middlesbrough vs Doncaster Rovers
West Brom vs Derby County
Bolton Wanderers vs Sheffield Wednesday
Chesterfield vs Mansfield Town
Barnsley vs Fleetwood Town
Wigan Athletic vs Notts County
