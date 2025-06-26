Portsmouth handed League One opponent in Carabao Cup first round - plus who Southampton, Derby County & Co were drawn against

By Pepe Lacey
Published 26th Jun 2025, 16:56 BST
Updated 26th Jun 2025, 17:05 BST
Pompey have been handed a home tie in the Carabao Cup first round.

Pompey have been drawn at home to Reading in the first round of the 2025-26 Carabao Cup.

The Blues will welcome the Royals to Fratton Park during the week commencing August 11.

The contest represents the first fixture taking place at PO4 next season after they were handed a trip to Oxford United on the opening day of the campaign.

John Mousinho’s men will then welcome Norwich City to the south coast on Saturday, August 16.

Pompey have a good recent record against Reading, coming out on top in both fixtures in their 2023-24 League One title-winning campaign.

After a 3-2 victory at the Select Car Leasing Stadium in October 2023, the Blues thrashed the Royals in the reverse contest at PO4 in February 2024.

Paddy Lane, Marlon Pack, Callum Lang and Colby Bishop were all on the scoresheet at Fratton Park, with Mousinho’s side on their way to securing a return to the Championship.

There will be a familiar face in the opposition dugout for the Royals in August.

Former Pompey striker Noel Hunt was the man chosen to succeed Ruben Selles in December, with the Irishman was handed his first senior managerial role - penning a two-and-a-half-year deal.

In his first campaign, the 42-year-old guided the Royals to a seventh placed finish in League One last term, narrowly missing out on the play-offs by three points.

Hunt spent just one season at Fratton Park during the 2016-17 campaign, scoring one goal in 20 League Two appearances as the Blues secured promotion from the fourth tier.

Pompey will be looking to advance to the second round of the Carabao Cup after falling to a 1-0 defeat to Millwall in the first round of the competition last season.

Here is the full round-one draw including both southern and northern sections.

Southern section

Coventry City vs Luton Town

Bristol City vs MK Dons

Bromley vs Ipswich Town

Bristol Rovers vs Cambridge United

Leyton Orient vs Wycombe Wanderers

Watford vs Norwich City

Charlton Athletic vs Stevenage

Oxford United vs Colchester United

Barnet/Newport County vs Millwall

Cardiff City vs Swindon Town

Gillingham vs AFC Wimbledon

Northampton Town vs Southampton

Cheltenham Town vs Exeter City

Plymouth Argyle vs QPR

Swansea City vs Crawley Town

Pompey vs Reading

Northern section

Barrow vs Preston North End

Grimsby Town vs Shrewsbury Town

Blackpool vs Port Vale

Salford vs Rotherham United

Harrogate Town vs Lincoln City

Tranmere Rovers vs Burton Albion

Stockport County vs Crewe Alexandra

Huddersfield Town vs Leicester City

Wrexham vs Hull City

Birmingham City vs Sheffield United

Stoke City vs Walsall

Accrington Stanley/Oldham Athletic vs Peterborough United

Blackburn Rovers vs Bradford City

Middlesbrough vs Doncaster Rovers

West Brom vs Derby County

Bolton Wanderers vs Sheffield Wednesday

Chesterfield vs Mansfield Town

Barnsley vs Fleetwood Town

Wigan Athletic vs Notts County

