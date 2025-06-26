Sky Sports make huge opening-day decision involving Portsmouth, Southampton, Birmingham City and Co
There are just over six weeks until Pompey’s 2025-26 Championship curtain raiser.
John Mousinho’s men get the new season underway at the Kassam Stadium as they make the trip up the A34 to face Oxford United.
Pompey travel to the U’s Saturday, August 9 to take on Gary Rowett’s side, who finished one place below the Blues last term.
It’s a familiar setting to kick-start the new campaign, with Mousinho’s men enjoying their most recent visit to the Kassam Stadium in February. Andre Dozzell and Mark O’Mahony’s second-half efforts saw Pompey pick up just their second league victory on the road.
It was a sell-out away day for the Fratton faithful last term, with 1,500 supporters making the short trip to Oxfordshire.
With tickets expected to be in-demand for the opening day contest, fans who are unable to make the journey will still be able to keep an eye on the action.
The EFL have introduced a split start, with League One and League Two starting the season on August 1 before Championship football gets underway seven days later.
The two-week window prior to the Premier League’s opening day is in a bid to provide greater exposure to clubs outside the top flight, with the broadcaster showing every first round contest.
This means Pompey’s contest against Oxford United will be shown live on Sky Sports+ along with five other 3pm Championship kick-offs.
Sky Sports will then announce their television choices for the first half of the campaign up until the FA Cup third round before the opening day to ensure fans are able to make plans. The selection for games in the second half of the season will then be announced in November.
It is part of the broadcaster’s plans to show 1,000 EFL fixtures this season, which will see Pompey and their rivals shown at least 20 times throughout the campaign.
Pompey’s opening day last season against Leeds United
After a 12-year hiatus, the Blues returned to Championship football in some style last term.
Mousinho’s men secured a 3-3 draw against Leeds United at Elland Road, which was played out in front of a sell-out crowd and the Sky Sports cameras.
Elias Sorensen and Callum Lang were both on the scoresheet as Pompey picked up a point against the eventual champions.
The Blues will be back on the road again and back in front of the Sky cameras to start the new season, with the countdown now on to August 9.
Pompey’s transfer window so far
Following their 16th-placed finish last term, Pompey released Kusini Yengi, Cohen Bramall, Tom Lowery, Alexander Milosevic and Anthony Scully as preparations started early for the new season.
Adrian Segecic is currently the only arrival through the doors at Fratton Park so far this summer following his arrival from Sydney FC.
Mousinso’s men saw off competition for the in-demand Aussie sensation, who has penned a three-year deal on the south coast.
Although there has been one new signing, there has been a high-profile exit from PO4. Christian Saydee’s two-year stay came to an emotional end having made the move to League One outfit Wigan Athletic.
Meanwhile, a return to Pompey for Rob Atkinson now appears highly unlikely. The centre-back was a wanted figure at Fratton Park this summer after an outstanding loan spell during the second half of the season.
However, the 26-year-old penned fresh terms to remain with Bristol City until 2028 on Monday.
