Championship’s toughest opening fixtures: how Portsmouth, Southampton, Leicester City and Co compare - according to experts

By Pepe Lacey
Published 27th Jun 2025, 16:00 BST
Updated 27th Jun 2025, 16:11 BST

Pompey’s 2025-26 Championship fixtures have been released.

Anticipation is growing ahead of the new campaign following the release of the 2025-26 Championship fixtures.

Pompey begin the season on the road when they make the trip up the A34 to face Oxford United on August 9.

The Blues’ last visit to the Kassam Stadium in February saw John Mousinho’s men pick up just their second away victory of the term, with Andre Dozzell and Mark O’Mahony on the scoresheet.

To subscribe to The Portsmouth News’ Pompey coverage and more click here

Pompey then welcome Norwich City seven days later before contests against West Brom and Preston North End round off August.

But which of the Blues’ fellow sides have the hardest opening fixtures?

Football analytics website Opta have used their power ranking to determine the difficulty of each club’s first four games of the season to discover which side has the toughest start to the campaign.

Here’s where Pompey rank.

Your next Pompey read: Portsmouth rivals to make audacious £5m bid for in-demand ace as Southampton brace for huge £18m departure

The Championship clubs with the toughest start to the season, based on Opta power rankings.

1. Which Championship club has the toughest start to the seasom?

The Championship clubs with the toughest start to the season, based on Opta power rankings. | Getty Images

Photo Sales
Opening four fixtures: Blackburn, Wrexham, Pompey, Stoke.

2. West Brom - 79.9

Opening four fixtures: Blackburn, Wrexham, Pompey, Stoke. | Getty Images

Photo Sales
Opening four fixtures: Sheffield Wednesday, Preston, Charlton, Birmingham.

3. Leicester City - 80.0

Opening four fixtures: Sheffield Wednesday, Preston, Charlton, Birmingham. | Getty Images

Photo Sales
Opening four fixtures: Preston, Watford, Coventry, Charlton.

4. QPR - 80.0

Opening four fixtures: Preston, Watford, Coventry, Charlton. | Getty Images

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 7
Next Page
Related topics:ChampionshipPortsmouthPompey
News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice