The latest transfer headlines involving Pompey’s Championship rivals.

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Anticipation is growing ahead of the 2025-26 Championship campaign.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And the Blues will be hoping to add a number of new faces to the squad before the curtain raiser at the Kassam Stadium.

So far, Adrian Segecic remains the only arrival after making the move from Sydney FC. The 22-year-old penned a three-year deal at Fratton Park last week before Christian Saydee’s departure was confirmed.

Elsewhere, there is plenty of gossip and speculation doing the rounds across the Championship as the countdown continues ahead of the opening day.

Here are the latest headlines involving Pompey’s second-tier rivals.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lewis O’Brien bid

Hull City have reportedly made a bid for in-demand Nottingham Forest talent Lewis O’Brien.

Hull Live have claimed talks are underway between the Tigers and the 26-year-old, who is wanted by a number of Championship clubs this summer.

Reports elsewhere have claimed Sergej Jakirovic’s men have made an audacious £5m for the Forest man as discussions take place over a potential move.

A loan or permanent deal remains on the cards, with O’Brien currently heading into the final 12 months of his deal at the City Ground.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With less than a year remaining on his current terms, there has been plenty of interest across the second-tier.

Preston North End, Southampton, Wrexham, Swansea City, Birmingham City and Stoke City have all been linked throughout the close season, along with Hull, as demand for his signature grows.

The former Huddersfield man has registered 17 appearances in three years with Nuno Espirito Santo’s side but has also had four loan spells following his 2022 arrival.

Indeed, the John Smith’s Stadium youth product spent the second half of last term on loan with Swansea, where he amassed 16 outings. Swans boss Alan Sheehan is a strong admirer of O’Brien - although it remains to be seen if a return to south Wales is possible this summer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Although the midfielder joined Swansea in January, his arrival had been confirmed when Pompey beat the Welsh outfit 4-0 on New Years Day.

Southampton set to settlement

Southampton are set for two high-profile departures this summer.

The Echo have claimed both Kamaldeen Sulemana and Paul Onuachu will leave St Mary’s in the coming days.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Saints have recently appointed Will Still as their new boss following their relegation from the Premier League.

But the new head coach will be without Sulemana who is set to make the move to Serie A outfit Atalanta. Pompey’s bitter rivals have agreed to sell the 23-year-old for £18m, with the Italian outfit recently confirming the appointment of ex-Southampton boss Ivan Juric.

The Ghanaian winger isn’t the only exit set to be announced by the Saints, with striker Onuachu closing in on a departure.

The 34-year-old is poised to seal a switch to Trabzonspor, with the Turkish outfit believed to be paying £6m for his signature.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Birmingham boost

Birmingham City are reportedly eyeing a move for Wolves striker Tommy Doyle.

Football correspondent Graeme Bailey has revealed the 23-year-old is keen on a move to St Andrews this summer, with his future at Molinuex unclear.

The article claims Chris Davies’ side have already agreed personal terms ahead of a move for the frontman, which will be a loan deal with an obligation to buy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pompey face Birmingham for the first time since 2019, with the Blues winning 3-0 in the Carabao Cup at Fratton Park.

Your next Pompey read: Danish star Pelle Mattsson speaks amid Portsmouth transfer talk over £2.5m-rated midfielder