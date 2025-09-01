Pompey have completed the signing of Franco Umeh from Crystal Palace.

Pompey have announced the signing of Crystal Palace youngster Franco Umeh.

The Blues have secured the 20-year-old’s services on a permanent basis and has penned a four-year deal at Fratton Park.

As first revealed by The News last month, the winger was on John Mousinho’s radar as he looked to bolster his wide options.

Umeh adds to Pompey’s ranks on the wing, joining Josh Murphy, Florian Bianchini, Minhyeok Yang, Callum Lang, Harvey Blair, while Adrian Segecic can also operate in that area.

The Republic of Ireland youth international came through the ranks at Selhurst Park but failed to register a first-team outing.

However, he was named in 13 Premier League squads by Oliver Glasner during his time at the Eagles, having impressed at youth level in south London.

Last term, Umeh netted five goals and provided one assist in 15 appearances for Crystal Palace’s academy outfit.

The young forward becomes the latest piece of business completed by Mousinho’s men on what has proven to be a hectic transfer deadline day.

The Blues have already announced the signings of goalkeeper Josef Bursik from Club Brugge along with Makenzie Kirk, who arrived from St Johnstone.

Meanwhile, Abdoulaye Kamara has sealed his exit - making the switch to German third-tier outfit Saarbrucken on a free transfer

John Mousinho on Franco Umeh

Franco Umeh | Portsmouth FC

Mousinho revealed his delight at sealing the move for the Crystal Palace youngster and is excited by what the winger can offer.

The head coach told the club website: ‘Franco was one of the outstanding players in Premier League 2 last season.

‘He was very highly rated in what is a talented Crystal Palace side and has also been around their first team, training with them and being on the bench.

‘He’s one who we’ve been tracking for just over a year now and brings a lot of pace and athleticism to our front line.

‘Franco is naturally a right winger, but can play in other positions and we’re bringing him here to impact the side now, while also being an exciting prospect for the future.’

