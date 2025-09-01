Makenzie Kirk has become Pompey’s eighth signing of the summer.

Pompey have confirmed the signing of Makenzie Kirk from Scottish Championship outfit St Johnstone.

The Blues have paid an undisclosed fee for the 21-year-old, who has penned a three-year deal at Fratton Park.

As previously revealed by The News, the striker was on John Mousinho’s radar as he looked to bolster his attacking ranks.

Kirk has since joined fellow strikers Colby Bishop and Thomas Waddingham to complete the front line.

The Northern Ireland under 21 international came through the ranks with Hearts, where he netted 45 goals in 49 games at youth level before making the move to St Johnstone last summer.

He scored 11 times for the Saints last term but departs McDiarmid Park just 12 months into his two-year deal to join Pompey.

His arrival represents the latest piece of completed business by the Blues on deadline day following the arrival of goalkeeper Josef Bursik from Belgian outfit Club Brugge on a permanent deal.

Meanwhile, Abdoulaye Kamara’s Pompey career is over after sealing a switch to German third-tier outfit Saarbrucken.

Speaking to The Courier, St Johnstone boss Simo Valakari confirmed a deal was close to completion and revealed a medical was set to take place on Sunday.

John Mousinho on Makenzie Kirk

Speaking after Kirk’s arrival, Mousinho admitted he is incredibly excited to be able to work with his new signing.

He said: ‘We’re bringing in a player who’s an incredibly exciting young prospect and has already featured in plenty of first team games up in Scotland.

‘As well as being one for the future, we believe he’s someone who can have a positive impact on the side right now.

‘We’re very excited to have Makenzie in our squad. I’m looking forward to working with him and watching him continue to develop.’