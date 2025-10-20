Pompey claimed a 4-1 victory in Coventry City’s last trip to Fratton Park.

Frank Lampard admits Pompey’s 4-1 victory over Coventry City last season is still in his head.

And the Sky Blues boss is well-aware of the dangers which John Mousinho’s men once again possess ahead of Tuesday evening’s Championship contest.

The triumph over the CBS Arena outfit in December represented one of the brightest moments in the campaign as the Blues began to turn Fratton into a fortress.

For Lampard, it was a sharp reality check, having only been appointed less than a month prior to the trip to PO4.

The Sky Blues are, though, a different beast this season and make the midweek visit to Fratton Park as the Championship’s league leaders sitting comfortably on 21 points.

In fact, after the Blues toppled Middlesbrough before the international break, Lampard’s men are now the only side who remain undefeated after the opening 10 matches of the season.

And following Pompey’s impressive results against promotion hopefuls Boro and most-recently against Leicester City on Saturday, Lampard is all-too aware of the challenges which face his side on Tuesday.

Frank Lampard’s honest Pompey view ahead of Fratton trip

‘It’s a memory, although it’s not the worst memory.’ the former Chelsea midfielder told Coventry Live when asked of his memories of last season’s 4-1 defeat to the Blues.

‘It was a tough day but it was a bit of a turning point for us as staff and players, us together.

‘It was early days and it was a hit to us all and it allowed a few things to be said and changed and done from that point onwards, so it’s in my head as a bit of a turning point.

‘But it’s also in my head what a tough game it’s going to be on Tuesday night with the crowd and the way they play, it’s very tough.

‘I’m not out for revenge, I’m out to try and continue the form we’re in and put in a good performance and see if we can carry on with this.’

Pompey looking to topple another promotion hopeful

Coventry have raced into an early lead in the Championship this season, winning all of their previous four matches.

During that time Lampard’s men have netted a spectacular 14 goals and have failed to concede during that impressive period.

The Sky Blues’ rampant start continued on Saturday, beating lowly Blackburn Rovers 2-0 at the CBS Arena, with Victor Torp and one-time Pompey target Brandon Thomas-Astante on the scoresheet.

Although Coventry are one of the Championship’s most destructive forces so far, the Blues have impressed against the league’s top sides.

Mousinho’s troops have already picked up impressive draws away to West Brom and Southampton, while beating second-placed Middlesbrough before the international break.

Pompey were again causing problems for one of the division’s promotion hopefuls, with an impressive second-half display earning a 1-1 draw with Leicester on Saturday.

