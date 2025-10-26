The latest headlines involving Pompey and their Championship rivals.

Pompey slipped to their fifth defeat of the campaign on Saturday afternoon, suffering a 1-0 loss to Stoke City.

John Mousinho’s men have since picked up just one point since their return from the international break earlier in the month, which has seen them remain 18th in the table.

After a three-game week, Pompey now have plenty of time to bounce back, with a trip to Birmingham City next up on Saturday afternoon.

Elsewhere, there are plenty of stories doing the rounds across the Championship after the latest round of fixtures.

Here are the latest headlines involving the Blues and their rivals.

Frank Lampard address Patrick Bamford links

Frank Lampard has addressed rumours over a potential move for free-agent striker Patrick Bamford.

The 32-year-old has been without a club since his Elland Road exit in the summer and has also been tipped with the likes of Wrexham and Middlesbrough.

And Lampard has confirmed Bamford is training with the Championship league leaders, although the Coventry boss has played down any suggestions of a move.

The head coach told Coventry Live: ‘Yeah, I guess you could call it doing him a favour. I know Patrick well and he hasn’t got a club. He’s training with us. I’m very happy, he’s a good lad, Patrick. He’s very easy.

‘I know the conclusions everyone’s going to get to but he’s just training with us.’

Patrick Bamford. | Michael Regan/Getty Images

The Sky Blues currently have Ellis Simms and Haji Wright as strong options to lead the line, with the pair both featuring in Saturday’s 3-1 win over Watford.

Bamford was linked with Pompey earlier in the month, with talk on social media suggesting Mousinho’s men were eyeing a move.

However, the Blues boss firmly put to bed any rumours of a swoop for the free agent, who has appeared for England at international level.

Manchester United men of interest

A host of Championship clubs are plotting various raids on Manchester United during the January transfer window.

Transfer guru Alan Nixon has claimed Derby County, Ipswich Town, Charlton Athletic, Hull City, Leicester City and Norwich City are all keen on Red Devils academy duo Jack Fletcher and Tyler Fletcher.

Six of Pompey’s second-tier rivals were in attendance for United’s U21 clash against Barnsley in the EFL Trophy last week as they kept a watchful eye on proceedings.

The report claims the Championship outfit’s are now keen to make moves for the duo, who are the sons of former Premier League midfielder Darren Fletcher, in the upcoming transfer window.