Freddie Potts played 38 times for Pompey during a season-long loan last term but is now thriving at West Ham.

Freddie Potts has made it clear he wants to be playing in the Premier League this season after an outstanding pre-season with West Ham.

The 21-year-old has thrived during the Irons’ warm-up fixtures for the upcoming campaign, which gets underway on Saturday.

This has seen Potts excel as his stock continues to grow after his successful loan with Pompey last term.

While there are some of the Fratton faithful who are hopefully of a potential return to the south coast for the London Stadium academy graduate, he has his sights firmly set on playing a key role for the Irons in the Premier League this season.

He told West Ham’s in-house media after their victory against Lille: ‘I’m enjoying the test. It’s a bigger challenge, a strong test against the better players in Europe.

‘It’s been enjoyable but at the same time I love learning from these games and for them to come in pre-season and the minutes the manager has given me, I’m only grateful for that and thankful that I can learn as much as I have from these last few games.

‘We played Manchester United - a massive club - and Lille, who are very good. It’s been a completely different test to Championship teams but I’m enjoying it and hopefully I can get some games in the Premier League.

‘I’d like to say I’d always back myself no matter what team I go into but to play with players at the highest level to learn as much as I can from them when I’m in games is something I can’t take lightly because not many players can play alongside players like this.

‘I’m just trying to prove myself in the team is always on my mind because I want to be a part of it this year. I’ve signed a contract now which takes me for a few years but I want to be a part of it now and that’s the main thing going through my mind.’

Freddie Potts looking to fulfil life-long dream at West Ham

Freddie Potts. | Getty Images

The classy operator has three first-team appearances under his belt for his boyhood club, but is yet to make his debut in the Premier League.

And after a successful pre-season, the 21-year-old is hoping to fulfil his dream of featuring in the top flight this term.

‘It’s been my dream since I was a kid to be a part of the West Ham first team so to do that and actually live my dream has been special.

‘Obviously there is still a lot to learn throughout this season and hopefully I can turn into a better player and an even better person.

‘That’s the main thing for me is to keep learning off the first-team players that have played at the highest level. To do it at West Ham, I couldn’t ask to do it anywhere better.’

