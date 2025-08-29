‘Take something outrageous’: The key Portsmouth stance over Leicester City interest in Josh Murphy
It would take an outrageous bid from Leicester City for Pompey to even consider letting Josh Murphy depart Fratton Park before Monday’s transfer deadline.
That’s the verdict of The News’ Blues writer Jordan Cross, who is adamant John Mousinho’s men are under no pressure to sell their prized asset in the final days of the window.
On Thursday, reports emerged elsewhere claiming the Foxes were ‘working’ on a deal to land the winger, with the article suggesting Marti Cifuentes had identified the forward as a number one target.
Murphy is one of Pompey’s main men and has two-years remaining on his current deal, which also includes an additional 12-month option.
Given the timing of Leicester’s interest, the 30-year-old’s contract and the Blues stance, Cross believes Mousinho’s men will not be open to parting ways with last term’s Player of the Season.
Pompey verdict on Leicester’s reported Josh Murphy interest
Speaking on the latest episode of Pompey Talk, he said: ‘It’s quite naturally the big talking point. The story came out late on Thursday, not from The Portsmouth News.
‘We’ve made some inroads to all the usual suspects with some quiet from Pompey at the moment, but it’s not unusual so no need for panic stations on the front because they do have a few things to prepare for (Preston North End game on Saturday and transfer business). Nothing to be unduly worried about there.
‘What you can do is look at it in the round and the whole Josh Murphy situation. Would it be a surprise if there was interest in Josh Murphy? Of course not he’s Pompey’s best player, some outstanding goal contribution numbers last season and is clearly a player who can thrive at this level. Would there be suitors for Josh Murphy? Quite right, there would be.
‘There would be an unsettled reaction (from fans), but there’s also been quite a reasoned response to it in that (many fans are saying ) it’ss okay to have interest in him, but it’s another thing to see Pompey part company with their prized asset two or three days before the close of the window.
‘He’s their main player and what you have to look at is - and I often refer to this. If you look at behaviour that’s going to happen in the future, the first port of call is to look at past behaviour.
‘Pompey in the past have repeatedly said when it comes to their prized assets, they are under absolutely no pressure to sell.
‘It’s been seen with Colby Bishop in the past couple of years and it’s always come back to the same thing, “why would we sell?”. He’s so important and he’s so key.
‘The unsubstantiated Callum Lang talk that came round to the same thing this summer, when we got round to the reaction it was the same thing “we’re under no pressure to sell our key assets”.
‘That’s where it’s at with Josh Murphy, they’ll be under no pressure to sell, he’s their best player and it would take something outrageous for Pompey to consider doing that when it rips up their whole squad plans for the rest of the season.
‘There would be a tipping point, because naturally every player has a price. Pompey would have to balance that up against the fact that everything they’re working around is that he is fundamental to their whole game idea.
‘Any Pompey fan will tell you that, John Mousinho will tell you that, anyone with a clue about Pompey will say that. To sacrifice that at such a late stage means it would have to take a huge figure.
‘Josh Murphy is 30 now, whether a club Leicester or otherwise would be prepared to pay that kind of number for someone not going to increase in value as he goes into his 30s, I’m not sure.
‘That’s always been a debate. When you talk about Pompey’s assets and Josh Murphy, where would he go? Where would be the club who are prepared to pay what it would take to get Murphy out of the club?
‘Pompey are in a very strong position, he signed a three-year deal with a 12-month option. He’s well and truly protected.
‘When you throw all of that into the mix, if he was a 22, 23 or 24-year-old player and someone was going to come in with £10m-£15 maybe. But I can’t see a club willing to pay what it would take for Pompey to consider it when they’re under no pressure.
‘It would take an outrageous figure and I don’t see that all aligning - especially when Pompey are under no pressure. You’ve just got to weigh up all those factors.’