Harry Redknapp believes Pompey are ‘miles away’ from any chance of a surprise promotion push next season.

But the 78-year-old is adamant there is no better Championship club for John Mousinho to prosper than at Fratton Park.

The curtain came down on Pompey’s maiden season back in the second tier on Saturday afternoon with a 1-1 draw against Hull City.

The Blues had already sealed their survival ahead of the final day and ended the campaign in 16th - five points clear of the bottom three. That’s an impressive turnaround for a side who sat rooted to the table in November, having won just one of their opening 14 games of the season.

After a strong end to the term, all eyes will be on Pompey’s transfer activity, with Mousinho looking to strengthen his squad this summer.

Indeed, Redknapp is someone who knows full well what is expected to guide the Blues to the Premier League, when he claimed the old First Division title in the 2002-03 campaign.

However, 22-years on, Pompey’s 2008 FA Cup-winning manager isn't expecting any surprises next season from his former side.

Speaking to BetVictor, he said: ‘Portsmouth need to consolidate themselves in the Championship, they’re not in a position to get promoted. If they could get a top half finish next season, it would be a great achievement.

‘I don’t expect them to be one of the front runners next season, they did fantastically to get themselves promoted last year and to stay up this year, it’s been brilliant.

‘We’d be dreaming saying they will go up next season, they’re miles away, no disrespect. I don’t think they will be anywhere near it next season but consolidating themselves in the league is a priority.’

Harry Redknapp’s verdict on Pompey boss John Mousinho

John Mousinho. | Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

Although Mousinho arrived at Fratton Park as a left-field appointment in January 2023, the head coach has silenced his critics, having impressed in the following seasons.

In the Blues boss’ first-full campaign in charge, he guided Pompey to the League One title before he secured Championship survival in his second.

Although the 39-year-old’s stock is on the rise, he’s made it clear he wants to stay at PO4 amid fan fears of potential interest from elsewhere.

And Redknapp believes there is no other club which would currently tempt Mousinho away from Fratton Park.

‘John Mousinho has done a brilliant job at the club, I’d expect he’s very happy at the club and I think he would stay there for the foreseeable future. That said, you never know in football, is he going to get a better club than Pompey now?

‘I’m not so sure, eventually down the line he will progress and I’m sure he dreams of managing a Premier League club. He’s done a good job and hopefully they can kick on.’

