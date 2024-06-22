Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Harry Redknapp has declared Paul Merson as his greatest-ever Pompey signing.

The former boss Fratton Park said the arrival of the former Arsenal and England forward in August 2002 was the catalyst for the Blues’ old First Division title success that season - and facilitated seven memorable years in the Premier League.

Merson, who arrived on a free transfer from Aston Villa just days before Pompey’s season-opener against Nottingham Forest, was one of nine signings made by ’Arry that summer. The then 34-year-old went on to feature 45 times for the Blues in the league, scoring 12 goals, and helped Pompey secure the title with a huge 98 points total.

The previous season, Pompey finished 17th, with Redknapp replacing Graham Rix as manager in March 2002. ’Arry said Merson took the Blues from relegation favourites to Division One champions.

When asked which signing stood out the most during his time at Fratton Park in his latest chat to The News, the now former Spurs and West Ham manager said: ‘Probably Merson! Merson coming in was the catalyst for winning the league that year.

‘I took Paul Merson on a free transfer from Aston Villa. Aston Villa paid nearly all his wages, John Gregory just wanted to let Paul go and I took him on a free about four days before the season started - and he changed everything for me that season.

‘He was so good, he was just amazing really. He was making goals, scoring goals, I made him captain, and he gave the whole place a lift.

‘We went from 33/1 outsiders to winning the league. So Merson proved a massive signing for me and played a major part in what we achieved at Portsmouth that year.’

Harry Redknapp, right, with Jim Smith join in with the 2002-03 title celebrations | Getty Images

Redknapp enjoyed some incredible success at Pompey, with the FA Cup another important piece of silverware to be brought to Fratton Park in 2008. A highest-ever Premier League finish of seventh, Pompey’s first season in Europe and the Great Escape also provide great memories.

But amidst it all, it’s that 2002-03 old First Division title success that fills him with most pride.

He added: ‘Obviously, my first year there as manager, to win the league and get into the Premier League was an incredible year really.

‘I took over the team at the start of the year, I think we were 33/1 outsiders for the whole league, we were relegation favourites, so to go through and win the league that year was fantastic.

‘And I had so many amazing players, great lads who did so well for me. I took people like Arjan de Zeeuw from Wigan on a free transfer, who was immense, and it was good a great group of lads, every one of them - Linvoy Primus, I signed Eddie Howe from Bournmouth and Rich Hughes for £50,000, but it was a great year for me that year.

‘Then, obviously, getting in the Premier, staying in the Premier, the Great Escape was incredible, the run we went on, and then to win the FA Cup. It was a great time for me, the fans were just amazing. Every week, 18,000 people singing Harry and Jim! I had a great time, with Jim Smith with me, too.’