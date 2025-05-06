Lewie Coyle. | Getty Images

Hull City have launched an investigation into club captain Lewie Coyle - just days after sealing their Championship survival.

The Tigers have released a statement confirming they’re aware of a video circulating on social media of their 29-year-old skipper, who appeared to be involved in a street fight in Hull city centre on Sunday evening.

The video shows the defender being led away by brother Rocco, with The Sun reporting the incident took place around 8pm outside the Empress pub.

It happened the day after Ruben Selles’ men confirmed their second-tier safety on the final day after their 1-1 draw against Pompey at Fratton Park.

Hull went into the Championship finale knowing they had to avoid defeat at PO4 and for results elsewhere to go their way if they were to avoid the drop into League One.

Matt Crooks put the visitors ahead in the first half before Christian Saydee levelled for the Blues 10 minutes into the second period. The Tigers were able to hold on in the remaining 35 minutes, with the point moving them out of the bottom three in place of Luton Town.

Just three days after their last-day drama, though, the club have since launched an investigation into Sunday evening’s incident involving Coyle.

A statement provided by the Tigers to BBC Radio Humberside read: ‘Hull City is aware of a video currently circulating on social media and has launched an investigation into the matter.

‘The club will refrain from making any further comment until the investigation has been concluded.’

Coyle started the crucial final-day contest against Pompey and featured for the whole 90 minutes as his side battled to avoid the drop to League One.

Hull City stayed up on the final day after a point against Pompey. | Getty Images

In fact, the defender has been an ever-present in the backline for Selles’ men this term, appearing in 46 matches in all competitions.

The point at PO4 sparked wild scenes of celebration in the packed-out away end, with 2,161 supporters making the trip down from the north east.

But speaking to ITV after the game, the Hull captain delivered a damning verdict on his side’s season and was adamant his team-mates have ‘not been good enough’.

He said at full-time on the Fratton Park pitch: ‘It's been a difficult year for us this year. We've been at the other end of the table, which is not where we want to be. We've suffered a lot this year, at times. A lot of it is down to our own doing. We have to take responsibility as players, we've not been good enough at times.

‘I know exactly what that means to everyone inside that dressing room, and I couldn't be more proud of the lads. When our backs were against the wall and the chips were down, I found out a lot about me and my teammates, and it's made me very proud.’

