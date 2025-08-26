Pompey fans have had their say over Isaac Hayden’s comments following his move to QPR.

Isaac Hayden will be fondly remembered for playing a key role in Pompey’s Championship survival bid during the 2024-25 campaign.

However, some members of the Fratton faithful are far from pleased with the former Blues loanee over his comments following his QPR unveiling.

Hayden completed his return to west London following a temporary stint in the backend of the 2023-24 season, where he amassed 17 appearances.

It appears the Jamaica international fondly remembers his time at the Hoops and used the Fratton Park contest against QPR in February as an example. The ex-Arsenal ace believed he was ‘lining up on the wrong team’ despite Pompey going onto secure a 2-1 victory.

He told the club website following his arrival: ‘I had a few options to go abroad, but it was one of those where if I was going to stay in the Championship, it was only going to be one club and I'm just glad to get it done.

‘Last year when I was at Portsmouth, it was quite difficult to play against the guys. I felt like I was lining up on the wrong team.’

While Pompey were not looking to pursue a move for Hayden this summer, his comments have no doubt left a bitter taste in some of the mouths of the Fratton faithful.

Here’s what Blues supporters have said on social media over the midfielder's surprise view.

Pompey verdict after Isaac Hayden’s Blues dig

Isaac Hayden.

@m8rkymark: He’ll get the we’ve seen you before song if he plays at Fratton you can count on that after those comments.

@Antni_b: We should be clear of them this season anyway.

@jordy_drapes: Very odd comments…

@JamesSetters05: Actually think we dodged a bullet with this one. Ok player. But he's 30 and on 22k a week. Theres no chance he's worth that much. He was alright off the bench but nothing irreplaceable. I'd far rather have Le Roux.

@Dann_PFC: Isaac Hayden on playing against QPR for us, not going to lie that’s wound me up for some reason.

@charley_sh75066: Don’t worry Hayden you wasn’t that good anyway.

@Clarkeyboy12345: Yeh he's getting booed.

@Mtpfc7: He played like he was on their side to be fair.

@Michael60774449: Thought he was very average tbh. Based on what the QPR fans said when they signed he was better for them.

@Pomp_oakley: You could see it when he played against them he went over there for ages and was talking to marti clufiences for ages I knew then he would signed for them.

@OliverHarry: He wasn’t even very good. Average champ midfielder in my opinion.