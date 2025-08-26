The former Crystal Palace youngster is aiming to progress his Pompey career away from PO4 after graduating from the academy this summer.

Harry Clout will be experiencing a ‘competitive eye-opener’ as he takes the next steps of a promising career away from Fratton Park.

And John Mousinho believes the young pro’s maiden loan at National League South level was a chance Pompey ‘couldn’t turn down’, as the attacker’s pathway follows a similar route to his boss’ own playing days.

Mousinho: ‘It’s a level we just couldn’t turn down for Harry’

Clout agreed a season-long loan stay with Farnborough earlier this month, following on from his senior graduation from academy level earlier this summer.

The 18-year-old has already shown his promise at senior level and was on the scoresheet at Cherrywood Road in pre-season, as Pompey picked up a 5-0 win in a physically demanding encounter.

Mousinho himself gained experience at a similar level early on his career with time spent at Woking, Slough and Yeading.

Now he’s glad Clout can develop in a similar environment, as he looks to make it in the game - with five sub appearances under his belt so far.

He said: ‘I just thought it was a really good opportunity for Harry to go and play National League South.

‘He impressed against Farnborough in the 45 minutes he was on there and I just think it’s a level we just couldn’t turn down for Harry.

‘Certainly, in terms of that first loan as a pro, it’s a really good level at a good club, with a good set-up who try to play good football.

‘It’s going to be a real competitive eye-opener going from the academy and having a bit of first-team exposure, to going to play men’s football at a very good level at Step 2.

‘We know the manager and we know the club, so a really good opportunity - and we’ll keep an eye on him.

‘It’s a really good level. I can remember going out as a young lad to Yeading at the time, before they were Hayes and Yeading. I found the level incredibly competitive and incredibly tough to go and play at the age of 19.

‘It was a real good grounding for me and it’s a real good grounding for a lot of players to go and play non-league football.

‘It’s a real good experience to go and play those minutes - and just get a different perspective on what it’s like to be at a different football club.’

Former Crystal Palace hope ‘excited’ about move

Clout was part of the Pompey senior group which went to Slovakia in pre-season, as he became the first academy graduate in two years for a youth set-up which has faced plenty of flak.

Encouragingly, the former Crystal Palace youngster had no reservations after going into the non-league world to learn his trade.

Mousinho added: ‘He was really keen to do it and really keen to play men’s football.

‘It probably helped we’d seen the set-up at Farnborough in pre-season and met the manager.

‘We beat Farnborough 5-1 but that was one of our toughest games in pre-season and the scoreline definitely wasn’t a reflection of the game.

‘They gave us a really good game, so we were pleased to put him in at that level and Harry was really excited about it.

‘I think he knows opportunities were going to be limited here this season in the first team, so for him to go and get experience was crucial.’

