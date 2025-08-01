The Australian prospect has caught the eye in pre-season as he looked a beefed-up presence ready to make his mark in English football with Pompey.

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jacob Farrell is ready to emerge from his injury hell and prove his Championship worth to Pompey.

Pompey defender an ‘invigorated physical specimen’

And the Blues defender has revealed how he’s entering the new campaign as an invigorated physical specimen, as he looks to make up for lost time at Fratton Park.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Farrell has detailed the mental challenges of his maiden season at PO4, after just one appearance before being forced to undergo knee Medial Collateral Ligament (MCL) surgery.

The 22-year-old has returned this summer evidently bulked up and looking in excellent physical condition, after adding 7kg of muscle to his frame.

Now Farrell has told the Pompey faithful of his determination to go out and deliver for their side’s Championship cause.

Farrell told The News: ‘I’ve been sitting in the stands every week and hearing the fans cheer, so I just want to get out and play for them - play for the city, the team and the badge.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘It’s been tough mentally and there’s a lot of uncertainty when you have injuries and surgery, but I’m just happy it’s all good now, I got over it and I’m looking forward.

‘I’ve put on a few kilos. I think I needed to do that, I’m playing in the Championship and it’s a bit more physical.

‘The club and the chef are giving me my food every day and that’s been amazing. I felt like I needed and it’s been good.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘I feel really good where I am now. I feel stronger, quicker and it’s definitely been a good decision to put those extra kilos on.

‘The levels are different to what I’ve experienced before. The quality is a lot better in training, but I’m slowly and surely adjusting and getting better. I’m more comfortable and now I just want to play as many minutes as I can.

‘I just want to play well and do what I can for the team, I want to do what I didn’t do last season - and give everything for this club.’

Farrell ready ‘to go hard’ this season for Pompey

Pompey gave Farrell special dispensation to return to Australia before the end of last season, as the left-back continued his injury recovery with former club Central Coast Mariners.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

That saw the Blues working in tandem with the Australian FA to get the man, who signed a four-year deal last summer, in the right place to attack the new campaign.

Farrell added: ‘I went back to Australia two weeks before the season ended.

‘I was really lucky the club let me go back, see my family and do my rehab back there. It was just good to see the fam and get into that work.

‘It’s really been non-stop for me all summer. I’ve just kept going and got myself ready for pre-season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘I was using my old club’s facilities because I’m from that area and they were kind enough to link with the national team. They sorted something for me and let me use their facilities, which was good.

‘Pompey gave me the programme and it all came together from there with the national team and other parties. It was good and worked well.

‘It was a frustrating season for me so it was good to get back, see my family and refresh before going hard this year - that’s what I’m ready to do now.’