The big billing for exciting Portsmouth transfer arrival ahead of Championship
And the Pompey boss highlighted the huge potential his side’s latest summer arrival possesses, after his capture from Central Coast Mariners.
Farrell has signed for an undisclosed fee, as he was handed a lengthy four-year deal following back-to-back A-League title wins.
The 21-year-old joins fellow countrymen Kusini Yengi and loanee Sammy Silvera at Fratton Park, with the Blues seeing a strong market of emerging talent in Australia.
News of interest in Farrell emerged last Friday, with the wait to see the deal over the line continuing into this week.
The move has now been confirmed, however, with the Gosford talent becoming the sixth new face of the summer for Pompey.
Farrell will vie with Connor Ogilvie and Jack Sparkes for a starting berth in the left-back position, with Mousinho highlighting both the player’s defensive stability and athleticism as assets in his game.
Mousinho told Pompey’s official site: ‘Jacob is a fantastic young prospect who joins us on the back of a great season with Central Coast Mariners.
‘Despite his age, he’s played a lot of games already in his career and we’ve obviously got a decent relationship with players who have come over from Australia.
‘He’s an athletic left-back who’s also extremely solid defensively and he brings so much potential, so we’re delighted to have him on board.’
