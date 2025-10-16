Defender handed new fitness blow as Portsmouth injury woe continues

The Central Coast Mariners signing has endured fitness pain since joining Pompey in the Championship - now the Australian prospect has been added to the Blues’ lengthening injury list.

Jacob Farrell has been handed a Pompey fitness setback as his Fratton pain continues.

John Mousinho issued a surprise update over the Australian left-back, as he revealed he’s been sidelined with an ongoing groin injury.

New blow for Farrell as Pompey injury pain continues

Farrell has made just one appearance this season in the Carabao Cup defeat to Reading, despite making a favourable impression in pre-season.

The 22-year-old has not been named in a league squad, however, with that originally down to Mousinho turning to other options in the Championship. That absence has recently been due to injury, however, with the setback adding to the knee issues suffered by Farrell last term.

That means he’s made just two Pompey appearances and now joins Josh Murphy, Nico Schmid, Conor Shaughnessy, Thomas Waddingham, Franco Umeh and Callum Lang in the treatment room.

Mousinho said: ‘Faz is a name we’ve omitted from the injury list, because he’s been out of the squads through selection.

‘But he has a persistent groin problem, so we’ve used the past four weeks to offload him from the squad - he’s not actually available at the minute. He will be back training with a modified training programme over the next 10 days.

‘It’s been a persistent problem for him over the last year or so. Injury-wise it’s been the big thing for Faz, so we’ve wanted to get that right and get him fully fit for when he is back after last year.’

Mousinho on Farrell: A glimpse of what he’s capable of

Farrell had high hopes of a positive second term at Pompey this summer, after bulking up and adding 7kg to his frame this summer, with the Central Coast Mariners addition making a positive pre-season impression.

Connor Ogilvie has proved an immovable object at left-back, however, with his outstanding form continuing this term. Mousinho pointed to a close battle between Jack Sparkes and Ogilvie in the League One title-winning campaign, as inspiration for Farrell.

He added: ‘He went away and had a good summer, coming back in a good place in pre-season from where he was. He was competition with Connor Ogilvie having that spot, so it was for Jacob to come in over time and push for that spot.

‘Connor has been so consistent over time, so it’s been a really difficult thing for Jacob to come in an overturn. Connor has been so consistent with his lack of injuries as well, last season he started 45 of the 46 games.

‘The season before was a little bit more stop-start but that’s why you need that squad in place. Jacob needs to keep going, wait for a drop in form or injury and make sure he’s at it.

‘It’s tough, it’s not easy. In that situation he has to make sure he’s consistent in doing his own thing and waits for his chance.

‘Jack Sparkes did it when he came in and did it really well, when he came in and deputised for Connor a number of times. Jacob did it when he came in and did really well in that Sheffield United game.

‘If he hadn’t we’d be maybe thinking the level’s too much for him, but he gave a glimpse of what he’s capable of. That’s what Jacob has to do the next time he gets a chance.’