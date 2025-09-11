Jermain Defoe scored 17 goals in 36 appearances for Pompey between 2008 and 2009.

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Former Pompey striker Jermain Defoe has backed his former side to come out on top in Sunday’s south-coast derby.

And the 42-year-old has given an intriguing insight into how he prepared for a high-level occasion during his playing days.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Although Defoe never appeared in a derby during his 12-month stay at Fratton Park between 2008 and 2009, the striker recalled a conversation with Harry Redknapp which enlightened him over the hatred between the two clubs.

And the former England international, who netted 17 goals in 36 appearances for the Blues, has backed his former side to come out on top at St Marys.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jermain Defoe backs Pompey against Southampton

He told BBC Radio Solent: ‘I remember having a conversation with Harry Redknapp about it. He loved them (the derby) but it’s definitely up there.

Although I never played in one, my time at Portsmouth meant I got a few comments from Southampton fans.

‘I know how big that derby is and I’ll be looking out for the result. I hope they do well to be honest.

‘It’s one of those games where, like any derby, you should get the best version of every player. Bragging rights for the fans and the players and everyone involved in that.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘I feel like sometimes in derbies, regardless of form, it’s a one off game. My affiliation with the football club, I played for Pompey for a year, we had an amazing team and Fratton Park was always rocking. Even when I played for Tottenham and other clubs, going to Fratton Park was always difficult.

Lomana Lualua scores in the 4-1 Demolition Derby win in 2005.PICTURE:JONATHAN BRADY 051934-232 | The News

‘Southampton are a fantastic football club. I’ll look out for the result and obviously being an ex-Pompey player I hope they win.

While Defoe never lined-up for Pompey against Southampton, the former striker is well-accustomed to bitter rivals having featured for the likes of Rangers, Spurs and Sunderland.

And the former Fratton Park frontman has given an intriguing insight into how he used to prepar for a derby.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jermain Defoe reveals key derby preparation

‘I tried to play the game and not the occasion. I know it’s boring and you hear that a lot but you have to play the game and just try to prepare yourself like it’s any other game.

‘It’s the biggest game of the season, of course, in terms of fixtures, but at the same time I always tried to stay relaxed and play the game and not the occasion. When you’ve performed and you’ve won, then you can really celebrate.

‘Obviously the Tottenham - Arsenal game, Sunderland - Newcastle and the Old Firms between Rangers and Celtic were always big games.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘For players, you will always try to find a bit more because of the size and the magnitude of the game. At the same time, you have to just play the game because it can get the better of you.’

Your next Pompey read: Former Portsmouth chief and ex-Southampton man makes shock exit just four months in Football League role