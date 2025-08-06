Pompey’s Championship rivals Wrexham and Birmingham City have both released behind-the-scenes-style documentary series in recent months.

Andy Cullen has delivered the latest on a potential documentary covering Pompey - although John Mousinho is not exactly enthusiastic about the idea.

Netflix’s hit series has showcased life at Wrexham under Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney during their four years with the Red Dragons, rising from the National League to the Championship.

The Welsh side aren’t the only Championship side to exploit this area, with Birmingham recently releasing a brand-new five-part series on Amazon Prime titled ‘Built in Birmingham: Brady and the Blues’.

When asked about it at BBC Radio Solent’s Fans’ Forum at Fratton Park on Monday evening, Cullen insisted Pompey are exploring a ‘slightly different way‘ to tell their story.

However, there appears to be some opposition in the Pompey camp, with Mousinho responding to the question of whether he would like it to happen with a ‘No thank you.’

Cullene told the Solent Fans’ Forum: ‘There are a lot of documentaries at the moment, we’ve probably all been watching one in the last seven days, which is interesting.

‘I think you would probably need a point of difference and to do things differently. It’s something we’ve not discounted and we are exploring different ways that would do it, perhaps in a slightly different way to what we’ve seen.

‘We’ve probably seen enough behind-closed-doors and underneath into dressing rooms - that’s not something I feel particularly comfortable with and probably John would say the same.

‘There are different things you can do that can raise the profile and importantly to that international market that we spoke about.’

Pompey chief executive Andy Cullen | Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

The subject of a Pompey documentary has long been floated among the Fratton faithful, given Eisner’s Hollywood background.

Before becoming Disney CEO, where he had runaway film success, the 83-year-old was president of Paramount Pictures and had stints with TV networks NBC, CBS and ABC.

And in a bid to grow the Blues’ profile worldwide, Eisner would be open to exploring ways of growing revenue, with a documentary an interesting avenue.

Although, Pompey are still exploring all options, a behind-the-scenes-style series is something Cullen has ruled out.