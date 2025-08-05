The latest transfer headlines involving Pompey’s Championship rivals.

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There are just four days to go until Pompey get their second-successive Championship underway.

John Mousinho’s men make the short trip to face Oxford United at the Kassam Stadium, looking to get the new campaign off to a winning start.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Five new faces have made the move to Fratton Park this summer, with Adrian Segecic, John Swift, Mark Kosznovszky, Luke Le Roux and Florian Bianchini all arriving.

The Blues’ summer business isn’t done there, though, with at least five additions still expected before deadline day on September 1.

Elsewhere, there is plenty of gossip and speculation doing the rounds across the Championship as clubs ramp up their spending.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Here are the latest headlines involving the Blues’ second-tier rivals.

Chuba Akpom latest

Chuba Akpom’s future looks set to be decided in the coming days.

Ipswich Town are now poised to sign the Ajax ace after strong interest from second-tier rivals in the past week.

Initially, Birmingham City had led the race to sign the 29-year-old - agreeing a loan deal with an option to buy next summer. Despite an attempted hijack from his former club Middlesbrough, St Andrews’ was set to be his next destination.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After a medical was booked for Monday afternoon with Chris Davies’ side, however, the Tractor Boys came in with a late offer, which has since been agreed with the Eredivisie club.

Although Birmingham tried to salvage the move with a £6m offer, Akpom now has his heart set on linking up with Kieran McKenna and is expected to undergo a medical in Suffolk.

The deal is believed to be a loan with a £7m obligation to buy if Ipswich secure an instant return to the Premier League. The Tractor Boys meet Birmingham on Friday evening to kick-start the Championship season at St Andrews.

Pompey, meanwhile, will face McKenna’s side, which could include Akpom, on September 27 at Portman Road.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Stoke swoop for Spurs ace

Pompey aren’t the only Championship club looking to make a move for a Spurs youngster this summer.

Stoke City are set to win the race to sign attacking midfielder Jamie Donley, according to journalist Alasdair Gold.

The Potters have reportedly fended off interest from their second-tier rivals to land the in-demand 20-year-old, who excelled in League One last term.

The Northern Ireland international netted eight goals and registered 10 assists in 43 league outings for Leyton Orient during a season-long loan stay.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Now another temporary move is on the cards for Donley after Thomas Frank took a closer look at Spurs’ young players during pre-season before giving the green light to depart.

Jamie Donley. | AFP via Getty Images

Blades make Hull move

Ruben Selles is looking to raid former club Hull City to sign defender Charlie Hughes.

Our sister paper, The Star, have claimed Sheffield United have enquired over the 21-year-old as they look to add reinforcements at the heart of defence.

The centre-back has been earmarked as a potential option at the back following the departure of Anel Ahmedhodzic on Tuesday morning, who was sold to Feyenoord for £7m.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The young defender featured 27 times for the Tigers last term after making the move from League One outfit Wigan Athletic last summer.

Your next Pompey read: Why Alex Robertson missed Cardiff City’s League One opener amid summer talk of Portsmouth return