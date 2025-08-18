Pompey are chasing Hannover 96 defender and ex-Leicester City man Josh Knight.

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Pompey target Josh Knight could take a step closer to a Hannover 96 exit this week.

Reports in Germany are suggesting Die Roten’s management team, which includes sporting director Ralf Becker, managing director Marcus Mann and head coach Christian Titz, are expected to meet to discuss potential exits before the end of the transfer window.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The former Peterborough United man is among a number of players the 2. Bundesliga outfit are looking to release, according to Liga Zwei.

Knight's future is up for discussion along with Brooklyn Ezeh, Lars Gindorf and Monju Momuluh, who are all expected to depart before September 1.

The quartet have all been left out of Hannover’s opening three games of the season, which included Saturday’s DFB Pokal round of 32 exit to German 3. Liga outfit Cottbus.

Those who haven’t been included had been asked play for the club’s under-23s side, but there are clear indications that the Leicester City academy graduate’s future lies away from the HDI Stadium, having been overlooked for involvement with the youth team.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hannover are well stocked at the heart of defence, with eight centre-backs currently in Titz’s ranks, including summer signing Maik Nawrocki who arrived from Celtic.

This has seen Knight fall further down the pecking order, leaving it widely expected that he is set to depart just 12 months into his two-year deal.

Speaking to Liga Zwei, Becker insisted the club came before any player’s future amid uncertainty surrounding a number of their players.

He said: ‘If we decide to plan with players, then that's obviously our top priority. It's logical: the club comes first, and then everything else if necessary.’

Josh Knight’s Hannover 96 future in doubt

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Josh Knight. | Getty Images

Speculation over a potential departure for Knight comes just one year after making the move from Peterborough last summer.

The 27-year-old featured just 24 times for Hannover in his maiden season in the Bundesliga 2, but is yet to make a first-team outing this term.

This has put Pompey on high alert, with The News revealing on Saturday the centre-back is on John Mousinho’s radar this summer.

The Blues are looking to pursue a move for Knight before the close of the window, as the head coach looks to bolster his backline.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pompey’s current central defensive options and John Mousinho verdict

Regan Poole, Conor Shaughnessy, Hayden Matthews and Ibane Bowat are the current options at the heart of the backline, while Tom McIntyre’s future looks to be away from Fratton Park.

Pompey were linked with Krystian Bielik last week prior to his move to West Brom, with Mousinho now looking to add to his defence.

He told The News: ‘There’s more business to do.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘There’s nothing ready to go quite yet, but we’re working hard in the final two weeks of the window to get something done.

‘Isn’t he (Bielik) the one who was playing for Birmingham and has now gone to West Brom? I did see that, but as far as I’m concerned he was a Birmingham player and is now a West Brom player.

‘I think we have four centre-backs, three right-backs and two left-backs, so it (a defender) is not an area we’re prioritising at the moment, but if something was to pop up in the next couple of weeks I think we’d look at it.’

Your next Pompey read: Portsmouth 2008 FA Cup winner becomes boss of ambitious French women's team