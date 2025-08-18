The Hannover 96 defender is wanted by Pompey. John Mousinho updates on a new defender arriving before the transfer deadline.

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

John Mousinho has confirmed Pompey are now open to adding a defender to their ranks before the close of the transfer window.

The Blues boss feels a new addition in his back line is something which could arise, if the possibility to do a deal presents itself before September 1.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pompey boss on defender transfer signing : ‘I think we’d look at it’

Mousinho’s statement comes with Pompey eyeing a deal for Hannover 96 defender Josh Knight, with The News revealing their interest on Saturday.

The former Leicester City man has Championship experience under his belt with Wycombe and Peterborough, before moving to the German second tier last year.

Now the 27-year-old is viewed as the type of powerful option to add another layer of stability to central defensive options, who are still carrying some cumulative fitness question marks.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

What is also clear is there’s still plenty of transfer work for Pompey to do before the window’s close, with St Johnstone striker Makenzie Kirk also firmly on their radar.

The 21-year-old has been prolific in his goal output when coming through the ranks at Hearts and then bagged 11 goals last season, despite his side struggling and finishing bottom of the Scottish Premier League.

A winger remains a major priority for Pompey, with there money to spend on the right addition between now and the close of the window.

The Blues were linked with Krystian Bielik, before the Poland international joined West Brom last week, with Mousinho shifting his position on bringing a defender in over the past couple of weeks.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The head coach was typically coy on the Bielik talk, but thinks there other signings still to come.

He said: ‘There’s more business to do.

‘There’s nothing ready to go quite yet, but we’re working hard in the final two weeks of the window to get something done.

‘Isn’t he (Bielik) the one who was playing for Birmingham and has now gone to West Brom? I did see that, but as far as I’m concerned he was a Birmingham player and is now a West Brom player.

‘I think we have four centre-backs, three right-backs and two left-backs, so it (a defender) is not an area we’re prioritising at the moment, but if something was to pop up in the next couple of weeks I think we’d look at it.’

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

McIntyre exit not needed for Pompey defender signing

Pompey currently have five centre-backs in their ranks with Conor Shaughnessy, Regan Poole, Hayden Matthews and Ibane Bowat the men under consideration. Meanwhile, Tom McIntyre is still at Fratton Park but is free to find a new club as he finds himself out of favour.

Mousinho made it clear a new defender arriving isn’t necessarily dependent on McIntyre moving on.

He added: ‘I don’t think Tom’s departure or otherwise is going to have an effect on that (a new defender signing).’