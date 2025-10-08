The Hannover 96 signing has enjoyed a significant week after his arrival at Fratton Park. John Mousinho speaks about what’s pleased him about Josh Knight - and where progress can be made.

Josh Knight has been lauded for his Pompey breakthrough as the new boy underlines his Championship credentials.

But Blues boss John Mousino has tasked the summer signing with making defensive improvements, after kickstarting his Fratton career.

Mousinho on Knight: Excellent on ball - but needs to keep improving

Knight headed into the international break with three starts in eight days in the bag, as he banked a quickfire run of full appearances after his £1m arrival from Hannover 96.

The 28-year-old impressed in that time, with results improving along the way culminating in his side inflicting a first league defeat of the season on leaders Middlesbrough.

The former Peterborough and Leicester City man was excellent against Rob Edwards men, with his performance levels really catching the eye after the break.

Knight produced a series of excellent blocked to keep out Boro, as he linked up with Regan Poole after Conor Shaughnessy’s hamstring injury against Sheffield Wednesday last month. Those efforts earned the praise of Mousinho, who saluted the centre-back’s displays as he builds his fitness.

Knight was withdrawn late on at Ipswich, but completed the Watford and Boro games highlighting the improvements of longevity being made. Now Mousinho wants to see tweaks in his new boy’s defensive game to elevate further the Championship ability he’s showcasing so far.

Mousinho said: ‘We’re used to seeing those sort of performances from Regan.

‘Josh, we have to take our hats off to him for first off being able to nearly complete three 90 minutes in a week. He really tired in that Ipswich game, but it’s three starts and improving in every game as well.

‘It’s just ironing out some of the creases in his game. We brought Josh in for a reason and he’s showing those promising signs.

‘He looks excellent on the ball, but defensively he needs to keep improving on what he’s doing.’

Pompey boss Mousinho: Have to throw bodies on line

Mousinho has been pleased with the manner in which Knight has transitioned into Pompey’s starting XI with the minimum of fuss, in the wake of losing Shaughnessy to injury.

The League One champion’s absence hurt the Blues last term, but with the likes of Knight, Hayden Matthews and Ibane Bowat in the group there is much greater cover in the middle of defence.

Knight has come into Mousinho’s side on the right side of central pairing, prompting Poole to shift to the position Shaughnessy occupied. The outcome has been a wholehearted link-up which is showing clear signs of early promise.

Mousinho added: ‘The partnership has been really impressive, particularly with Regan moving over to the other side as well and doing that so well.

‘We need it. We’re a side who are progressing hopefully, but we are going to face sides who are going to have shots and pressure.

‘When the ball is going into wide areas and cutbacks we are going to have to throw bodies on the line. We have to make sure we make it hard for the ball to end up in the back of the net - the lads there are doing it well.’