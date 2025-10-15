Pompey currently sit 14th in the Championship after the first nine games of the season.

Josh Murphy believes Pompey are capable of reaching the Premier League before he leaves Fratton Park.

And the huge Blues favourite is adamant he can eclipse last season’s figures in front of goal this term.

John Mousinho’s men have had a mixed start to the new campaign, sitting 14th in the standings, having picked up 12 points from nine games. That’s a significant improvement from the five points achieved 12 months ago and now only sit three points away from the top six.

With the influx of new quality during the summer window, Murphy is adamant Pompey have strengthened enough to become outside contenders for a play-off spot.

In fact, the 30-year-old believes Mousinho’s men have what it takes to reach the Premier League by the time he one-day departs PO4.

The exciting promotion claim from Pompey dressing room

When asked by the club’s in-house media what his Fratton ambitions are, the winger said: ‘Premier League. People might laugh at that but that’s why I came to the club because that was the club’s ambition. Even being here a year, you can see where we were last year to this year.

‘We are in a much better space, we’ve got good quality around us and there’s no reason why we can’t aim for the stars.

‘When I was coming here, when I was speaking to the manager and Rich (Hughes), I wanted to give it the best possible chance of getting to the Premier League and I think we can do that here.

‘I honestly think we can do it but now it’s about going to deliver and I want to deliver and I like the challenge. Definitely to be better than what we were last year. I think consistency is a massive word, especially in football.

‘(Last season) We struggled to back up a really good performance with another good performance and if we want to be pushing for the top half of the table or an outside chance of being in the play-offs then you need to be consistent week in week out.

‘It’ll be nice to go on a run putting three, four, five, six wins together. Obviously it’s really good saying that but it’s hard to go and do it but this group is capable of doing it.

‘Maybe it’s a bit of luck but also sticking together but also being brave and fearless which we can say we’re lacking at some times.

‘That’s the big thing, just being brave, seeing games out, putting teams to bed when we’ve got the chance and ultimately that’ll win you games and push you up the division.’

Josh Murphy on personal goals for the season

Murphy was one of the most clinical forwards in the Championship last term, netting seven goals and amassing 14 assists in the league.

And the winger has outlined his ambitions for the season, having already registered one assist in four outings so far, and believes he can eclipse last season’s figures

Josh Murphy registered 21 goal contributions last season. | Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

‘There were questions asked, will he be able to do it back in the Championship because he hasn’t been in the Championship for a couple of years. For myself and for everyone, I’ve gone and shown that I can do it.

‘The back end of last season was just the start so this season I want to be hitting those numbers as a bare minimum.

‘I think I can hit more, obviously I have less games to do it, but getting to 20 goals and assists for any of the forward players if you want to be contending in and around the play offs and looking for promotion.

‘I’m hungry all the time. I always want to keep improving and ultimately just want to win games of football.

‘We’re quietly confident behind the scenes of what this team can do. But it’s just about going and delivering that.

‘The sooner I can get back fit the better, just to go out there, help the team win games and push us up the league because that’s where I know this group is capable of being.’