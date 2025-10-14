Supercomputer predicts final Championship table - and where Portsmouth, Ipswich Town, Bristol City & Co finish

By Pepe Lacey
Published 14th Oct 2025, 17:00 BST

Pompey return to Championship this week.

There is finally light at the end of the tunnel following the latest international break of the campaign.

The Blues went into the two-week stoppage on a high following an impressive 1-0 triumph over second-placed Middlesbrough at Fratton Park.

The triumph means John Mousinho’s men have picked up 12 points from their opening nine games to date, leaving them 14th in the table.

Coming up for Pompey is a difficult test against Leicester City, who are unbeaten in their previous seven matches and currently sit third in the standings.

The Blues make the trip to the King Power Stadium on Saturday afternoon for their first meeting with the Foxes since 2011.

With nine games gone so far this season and with the latest international break, we’ve taken a look at football analytics website, Opta, to see how their data predicts the final Championship table to look.

Here’s where Pompey and their second tier rivals could finish.

Where Pompey are predicted to finish in the Championship this season.

1. Supercomputer predicts final Pompey table

Where Pompey are predicted to finish in the Championship this season. | Graham Hunt/ProSportsImages

Predicted points - 49.

2. 24th: Sheffield Wednesday

Predicted points - 49. Photo: David Rogers/Getty Images

Predicted points - 51.

3. 23rd: Oxford United

Predicted points - 51. | Getty Images

Predicted points - 54.

4. 22nd: Derby County

Predicted points - 54. Photo: Getty Images

