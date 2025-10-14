There is finally light at the end of the tunnel following the latest international break of the campaign.

The Blues went into the two-week stoppage on a high following an impressive 1-0 triumph over second-placed Middlesbrough at Fratton Park.

The triumph means John Mousinho’s men have picked up 12 points from their opening nine games to date, leaving them 14th in the table.

The Blues make the trip to the King Power Stadium on Saturday afternoon for their first meeting with the Foxes since 2011.

With nine games gone so far this season and with the latest international break, we’ve taken a look at football analytics website, Opta, to see how their data predicts the final Championship table to look.

Here’s where Pompey and their second tier rivals could finish.

Your next Pompey read: Former Portsmouth defender in talks to land first managerial job as Southampton make £7.4m decision on loanee

1 . Supercomputer predicts final Pompey table Where Pompey are predicted to finish in the Championship this season. | Graham Hunt/ProSportsImages Photo Sales