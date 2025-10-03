Josh Murphy has netted seven goals and registered 15 assists in 46 appearances for Pompey since his 2024 arrival.

Pompey fans have taken to social media to share their delight over Josh Murphy’s new Fratton Park deal.

The forward has been in scintillating form throughout his time at PO4 following his free transfer from Oxford United in 2024.

Murphy netted seven goals and registered 14 assists in the Blues’ Championship survival bid last term and was also awarded The News/Sports Mail Player of the Season - along with a landslide of other accolades.

After an outstanding maiden campaign, there was late window interest in his services from Leicester City - but that was given little attention by Pompey.

And John Mousinho’s men have moved to tie one of their prized assets down to a long-term deal, with his contract now set to run until 2028.

That decision has been well-received by the Fratton faithful, who have reacted in their numbers to the news of Murphy's new-and-improved terms.

Here’s the best of the reaction from X.

Clear Pompey verdict after Josh Murphy call

Josh Murphy | Portsmouth FC

@morgantp98: Is this when he's gonna be back from his injury? No but in all seriousness phenomenal piece of business bravo Pompey...now let's get him fit please!!!

@ProudieYT: This might be the greatest day of my life.

@phil72pfc: This is a great bit of business, very smart. Just hope he is back on Saturday When the Samba rhythm starts to play…..

@char_chives: The things you love to see..... He's been so vital to us since joining the club and long may that continue!

@Dann_PFC: Better than any signing we could have made this summer. Great business from the club.

@PompeyPatter: BOOOOM!!!! Massive for the club to extend his contract. Fully deserved as well. Up the Blues.

@officialfournil: Our club is being so brilliantly run right now, we're in such a sensational spot. Best Thursday night news ever.

@O11491Owen: People complain we don’t spend enough during our windows but this is where the moneys going.

@Pompey_1898: Best player we have had in the last 20 odd years.

@DrabbleMatt: If you want to know how important this is, go watch the last 270 mins of football #Pompey have played, there’s your answer. Huge news, a much needed boost ahead of a tricky month.

@george_wedlake: Excellent news. It may be fair to say that the place needs a bit of a lift… this’ll certainly help! Hopefully we don’t have to wait too long until he’s back ripping up the Championship and giving the RBs nightmares.

@leepfc76: Fantastic by the club. Three more years of Josh.

