John Mousinho has handed Conor Chaplin a huge endorsement as he looks to spark his Pompey homecoming to life.

The Blues boss believes Chaplin was the division’s best player two seasons ago with Ipswich Town - and has backed the massive Fratton favourite to return to those lofty heights at PO4.

Mousinho’s statement over the academy graduate arrives with his first two home appearances since his loan return from Portman Road, failing to scale the heights he would’ve hoped for.

Chaplin’s signing was afforded a huge fanfare, as his capture was rightly lauded as arguably the division’s most eye-catching deadline deal. The 28-year-old produced a decent debut in the south-coast derby at Southampton, but hasn’t thrived in his two home outings to date.

It’s clearly early days, however, and Mousinho has no doubt Pompey fans will see a premium player he ranked as the division’s best when Ipswich reached the top flight two seasons ago.

He said: ‘There’s no doubt in my mind he’ll do the right things to get himself going.

‘There’s been the whirlwind of the past few weeks Chappers has had and a very different pre-season and start to the season to what he’s been used to over the past few years at Ipswich, where he’s definitely been part of their plans.

‘I guess when you have a transfer deadline day move it can be unsettling and he’s now settling in down here. He’s making sure he’s adjusting to the system and everything we want him to do.

‘It’s a lofty statement, but I don’t think I’m wrong in saying I think Chappers was the best player in the Championship - and we want to get him back there.’

There’s been a huge amount of focus on Chaplin’s Pompey return, with the picture developing late in the summer window and the Blues reacting speedily to bring in the attacker when the chance presented itself.

The focus on the man whose second stint wearing the star and crescent follows eight years on from him first, did raise the question on whether he was trying to force his player with eyes on him. Mousinho felt that likely wasn’t the case for an operator with the experience Chaplin now possesses.

He added: ‘I don’t necessarily see that. Conor will always give his maximum in terms of effort and output. It’s just a case of a couple of things clicking and things then going for him.’